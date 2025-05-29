Al Dhafra: Burjeel Holdings has signed a major sponsorship agreement with Al Dhafra Sports Club, marking the first such partnership following the club’s promotion to the ADNOC Pro League. The agreement spans three consecutive seasons, starting from the 2025–2026 season, making Burjeel Holdings one of the club’s principal sponsors.

Under this partnership, Burjeel Holdings will provide comprehensive healthcare expertise and specialized services to the sports teams, professional athletes across all categories, and club members, enhancing both performance and well-being.

The signing ceremony took place at Al Dhafra Club headquarters in Madinat Zayed and was attended by dignitaries and senior officials. Among those present were Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings; Mr. Saif Alfalahi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors; Mr. Omran Al Khoori, Board Member; Mr. John Sunil, CEO of Burjeel Holdings; Mr. Safeer Ahamed, Co-CEO of Burjeel Holdings; and Dr. Naser Alriyami, CEO – Al Dhafra Region, Burjeel Holdings.

Representing Al Dhafra Sports Club were Mr. Hamdan Saif Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Board of Directors; Mr. Hamad Khamis Al Mansoori, Vice Chairman; and Mr. Khamis Issa Al Mazrouei, Executive Director.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil said, “This sponsorship reflects Burjeel Holdings’ enduring commitment to promoting sports and enhancing community well-being. Al Dhafra is a region of strategic significance to us, and we are proud to partner with a respected institution like Al Dhafra Sports Club. Through this collaboration, we aim to bring meaningful value to the club and look forward to a long-lasting and fruitful relationship.”

Hamdan Saif Al Mansouri welcomed the partnership, highlighting its significance as the first major sponsorship since the team’s return to the top-tier league.

“This agreement underscores the strong and productive relationship between Al Dhafra Sports Club and Burjeel Holdings. We are honored to have Burjeel join our family of partners, particularly given its distinguished role in society and its commitment to providing world-class medical and wellness services.”

He also acknowledged the invaluable support of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in the Al Dhafra Region, emphasizing that his encouragement played a key role in the team’s promotion and a renewed ability to represent the region with pride.

The partnership between Burjeel Holdings and Al Dhafra Sports Club is set to foster mutual growth, with shared goals centered around excellence in sports, community engagement, and holistic health.