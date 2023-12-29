Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) Women’s Committee organised an educational trip to Etihad Museum, a notable historical landmark and tourist attraction in Dubai. This supports DEWA’s efforts to strengthen national identity. Over 60 female employees from various divisions took part in the trip. Educational trips are an important aspect of the social activities of the Women’s Committee as part of its annual agenda. This type of activity contributes to achieving a balance between the professional and social lives of female employees, in addition to enhancing social cohesion, which reflects positively on their happiness.

“DEWA Women’s Committee supports the organisation’s efforts to strengthen the national identity among its employees and provide a happy, positive, and motivational working environment that ensures a balance between the employees’ professional and social lives. This educational trip to the Etihad Museum, with its prominent historical significance, has enhanced the awareness of female employees of different nationalities of the UAE’s history and the establishment of the Union by the Founding Fathers. It highlighted the UAE’s journey of growth and development which started in 1971, that has made the UAE an exceptional model for progress, development, and civilisation,” said Fatima Al Jokar, Chairperson of the Women’s Committee at DEWA.

DEWA’s female employees who participated in the trip expressed their happiness at visiting this historical landmark, which relays the history and glory of the UAE. It features inspiring cultural messages, stories, and presents valuable information about the establishment of the Union, the UAE Constitution, and rare stories and details that reflect the spirit of the Founding Fathers and the vision of the wise leadership. The employees also praised the efforts of DEWA Women’s Committee in organising such activities that enhance social connectivity with their colleagues from various divisions and departments at DEWA.

