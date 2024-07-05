Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has received the Agile Business Consortium award in the Overall Business Agility category, the highest level of the award. The Agile Business Consortium is an independent professional entity dedicated to promoting business agility worldwide. A technical committee of international experts in business agility conducted a thorough evaluation in 10 different categories related to all aspects of business agility and related practices including human resources, finance, marketing, contracts, sales, in addition to the overall category. The evaluation criteria were based on a set of foundations, most notably DEWA’s culture, leadership, governance, operations, ensuring added value for customers and employees, business support, ecosystem, and strategy.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, received the awards at DEWA’s head office. Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA; Ali Al Muwaijei, Vice President of Governance, Compliance and Agility at DEWA; and members of the governance, compliance, and agility team at DEWA were present. Al Tayer was proud of this accomplishment, which consolidates DEWA’s position as a benchmark for many local, regional, and global organisations in good governance and business agility.

“We are guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in enhancing our agility, resilience, and speed in keeping pace with changes by institutionalising business agility and resilience in various aspects of our work. We are constantly developing proactive solutions that enhance our role in anticipating and shaping the future and support our efforts to continue our global excellence and leadership. We are committed to enhancing Dubai’s global competitiveness by aligning our strategy with international developments and trends as well as national strategies to become more agile, flexible, and fast. Through this, we keep pace with the Dubai Government Excellence Strategy and the national and global priorities, which are witnessing rapid developments. This contributes to achieving sustainable development and continuing the wellbeing and prosperity of Dubai and the UAE in the long term,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer.

“DEWA has had a pioneering experience in the use of artificial intelligence (AI). We are the first government organisation in the UAE to use generative AI to improve our services and enhance customers’ experience. Moreover, we have adopted the smart grid technology to improve efficiency and reduce costs. We have established an Innovation Centre and a Research and Development (R&D) Centre to develop new ideas and technologies that help us stay ahead of the competition. To enhance our agility and future readiness, we use solar energy to produce electricity as well as look for new sources of energy and use various clean and renewable energy sources, including solar energy. Our most prominent projects in this field include the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park; the Green Hydrogen Project; and the pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant in Hatta using clean energy; in addition to other projects to increase energy efficiency,” added Al Tayer.

“We enhance our readiness to adapt to internal and external factors by closely monitoring emerging trends and gathering facts and figures to enhance our understanding of the overall environment. We also take many corporate scenarios into consideration based on emerging trends and influential factors in order to exceed the expectations of all stakeholders and enhance their happiness,” said Waleed Bin Salman.

The Agile Business Consortium award adds to the list of local and international accomplishments in business agility achieved by DEWA in the past few months. Recently, DEWA achieved the highest rated energy utility globally in agility according to a thorough assessment conducted by the international Business Agility Institute (BAI) of DEWA’s leadership and employees. DEWA also received the Elite Award in the Dubai Government Excellence Program (DGEP) in two consecutive rounds in 2021 and 2024.