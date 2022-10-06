Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has won 16 prestigious local, regional and international awards in the first half of 2022. This raises the total awards it received from 2015 until the first half of this year to 400 awards (68 local, 68 regional and 264 global).

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, expressed his happiness and pride with the awards and thanked all employees, partners and stakeholders for their continuous efforts that have contributed to strengthening DEWA’s record of achievements locally and globally. Al Tayer noted that these awards confirm DEWA’s progress on the right track to implement the wise leadership’s directives and enhance the competitiveness of the UAE and Dubai in all fields. Al Tayer highlighted that DEWA’s continuous success consolidates its position as one of the most prominent utilities in the world and supports its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation.

“We are guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to achieve excellence in all fields and at all levels. We have succeeded in institutionalising the culture of excellence and making it an integral part of the daily practice at DEWA. Excellence, for us, represents a daily work objective that is implemented according to specific strategies and plans. DEWA has succeeded in making excellence a corporate culture by adopting the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, along with innovation as a cornerstone for continuous development and improvement. This enhances its competitiveness at the global level and supports its efforts to shape a new future for utilities around the world. By the end of the first half of 2022, DEWA provided its services to 1,126,121 customers, according to the highest standards of quality, efficiency, availability, and reliability,” said Al Tayer.

Besides winning 16 awards during the first six months of this year, HH Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honoured HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, last April, with the golden fingerprint in the National Emirates Award for Humanitarian Work in its ninth session, in appreciation of his efforts in achieving excellence, promoting scientific knowledge and sustainability.

Among the most prominent awards during this period was DEWA winning seven awards at the Harvard Business Council 2021 International Awards. The Harvard Business Council is based in New York, USA. DEWA won five diamond level awards and one in the gold category, in addition to the special recognition. DEWA achieved the highest score compared to all other organisations in the 2021 cycle. This is one of the most prestigious international awards focusing on total quality management. It evaluates organisations across different sectors in terms of their excellence, adopting best practices, and providing high-quality services and products.

DEWA has also won three Global Excellence Assembly Awards 2022. These are the Excellence in Innovation Award, the Business Innovation Award, and the Outstanding Customer Service Award. DEWA is the first entity to win three awards in the same cycle based on the Baldrige Excellence Framework criteria, the highest level of recognition for Performance Excellence. The Assembly, based in New York, USA, commended DEWA and praised its success in institutionalising a culture of excellence and making it a daily practice.

In addition, DEWA won two awards from the Global Business Excellence Awards 2022 in the ‘Outstanding IT Initiative’ and ‘Outstanding Customer Service Initiative’ categories. DEWA also won three Global Good Governance (3G) Awards. These awards are presented annually by Cambridge IFA in the UK, and major international companies compete. DEWA won the awards in ‘Leadership in Good Governance,’ ‘Excellence in Compliance and Conformance Activities,’ and ‘Commitment and Promotion of Good Governance Activities’.