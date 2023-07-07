Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) called on community members to ensure that safety standards are always available in their homes, especially before travelling or being away for long periods. DEWA urged its customers to follow its tips and guidelines to enhance the efficiency of electricity and water consumption and to avoid waste. This is part of DEWA’s awareness campaign, ‘Make Smart Summer Choices Your Habit’. DEWA stressed the need to ensure the activation of its ‘Away Mode’ feature, which is part of the Smart Living initiative, which enables residential customers to monitor their electricity and water use when they are not at home. Customers can activate this service through their accounts on DEWA’s website and smart app. They can also select the activation period to receive daily or weekly data by email.

DEWA advises its customers to switch off lights, unplug electrical appliances and electronics, use a timer for any floodlights in gardens and fences, shut off the water supply, and use a specialised technician to check water connections to ensure no leaks and save natural resources.



DEWA highlighted that a competent technician should be used. Through the DEWA Store on its smart app, a reliable list of technical service providers can be hired, in the event of internal faults in the building.



Customers can also benefit from the exclusive discounts on DEWA Store.



