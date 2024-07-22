Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has said that DEWA has commissioned 8 new 132 kV transmission substations in the first half of 2024, with a conversion capacity of 1,200 megavolt-amperes (MVA) and a cost of AED 1.36 billion. This supports DEWA’s efforts to keep pace with the growing development and the steady urban expansion in Dubai. The projects also included 89 kilometres of ground cable to continue to enhance the efficiency of the 132kV transmission network in Dubai and meet the growing demand for electricity across the Emirate.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer stated that some of these substations serve residential neighbourhoods for Emirati citizens in Dubai in line with the integrated housing plan under the directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The plan was launched by HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to enhance the quality of life in all residential areas for Emiratis and strengthen social wellbeing.

“We continue our relentless efforts to achieve the goals of the National Strategy for Wellbeing 2031, and Dubai Social Agenda 33 to provide the best living experience and residential services that are suitable for all. We also work to enhance the reliability and availability of the energy network in Dubai utilising the latest disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, smart technologies, and innovative practices across all our services and operations. This has contributed to achieving 100% in the reliability and availability of the energy transmission system in Dubai since 2018 and DEWA achieving the best performance among utilities worldwide. The total cost of DEWA’s electricity transmission network projects under construction exceeds AED 5 billion,” added Al Tayer.

The new transmission substations were commissioned in Al Thanya 3, Al Barsha South 4, Wadi Al Shabak, Nadd Hessa, International City Phase 2, Wadi Al Safa 5, and Umm Suqeim 3. Completing these substations required more than 8 million safe working hours using the latest global digital technologies for transmission substations. This aligns with DEWA’s efforts to promote digital transformation across all its services and operations and provide innovative quality services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency, and safety.

“The total number of transmission substations across Dubai reached 382 by the end of June 2024. This includes 27 400 kV substations and 355 132 kV substations. There are 31 132 kV transmission substation under construction, and DEWA is reviewing financial proposals for 6 new 132 kV transmission substations. Over the next three years, we plan to issue new tenders to build more than 50 132 kV transmission substations and extend 350 kilometres of ground transmission cables,” said Hussain Lootah, Executive Vice President of Transmission Power at DEWA.

DEWA has also awarded new contracts for ten 132 kV substations in various area across Dubai, including Al Aweer 1, Umm Nahad 4, Al Manara, Umm Suqeim 2, Al Quoz Industrial 3, Hatta, Al Barsha South 3, Al Barsha 2, Wadi Al Safa 4, and Zabeel 2, with a total cost of AED 1 billion. DEWA has also awarded projects to extend 132 kV ground cables to connect the new transmission substations to the main electricity transmission grid, with a total length of 25 kilometres and a total cost of up to AED 176 million.