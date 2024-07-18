Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) continues to implement innovative plans, projects, and pioneering initiatives to advance smart transformation in Dubai, enhancing its position as one of the smartest and most sustainable cities worldwide. DEWA utilises the latest technologies to elevate the digital infrastructure, quality of life, and operational efficiency, providing smart services in accordance with international best practices. Through this, DEWA supports sustainability goals and addresses the current and future environmental, economic, and social needs of generations.

“We are guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to elevate the quality of life in Dubai and enhance the Emirate’s competitiveness to become the best city in the world to live, work, and visit. DEWA is committed to its integral role in supporting Dubai’s goal of transforming into a smart city that provides a distinguished global model in keeping pace with accelerating changes. This is achieved by adopting the latest smart solutions and disruptive technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to create and launch innovative initiatives that contribute to supporting the comprehensive development of Dubai. Through this, we contribute to enhancing digital transformation and advancing the economic and social development of the Emirate. DEWA’s efforts in developing and maintaining Dubai’s digital infrastructure reflect our commitment to achieving the vision of the wise leadership, supporting the digital transformation, and empowering sustainability efforts in Dubai. This is in line with the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai Digital Strategy,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

DEWA collaborates with numerous local and international partners to develop new smart technologies and services. DEWA has also launched many pioneering and innovative projects and initiatives that have played a major role in enabling smart transformation and sustainability efforts in Dubai. These include:

The Smart Grid

The Smart Grid is among the key success factors of smart cities, ensuring the seamless provision of round-the-clock integrated and connected services. DEWA’s Smart Grid is a cornerstone in the strategy to turn Dubai into a smart city. The Smart Grid employs advanced technologies to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of electricity and water networks. Some of its benefits include enhancing service reliability, reducing power outages, improving energy efficiency, and providing data and analyses.

The Smart Grid is an integral part of DEWA’s strategy to develop a state-of-the-art infrastructure for managing facilities and services through smart and integrated systems using disruptive technologies and the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. Smart meters are the backbone of the smart grid and play a key role in digital transformation. They help enhance operational efficiency, mitigate losses, and ensure the provision of services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, sustainability, and quality. Between 2015 and 2020, DEWA replaced all electricity and water meters with smart meters. More than two million meters are automatically read, providing customers with consumption patterns to help them effectively manage their electricity and water usage.

To enhance the security and management of the Smart Grid, DEWA has launched several pioneering programmes and initiatives. These include the Smart Grid Data Governance Platform, the Automatic Smart Grid Restoration System (ASGR), the first of its kind in the MENA region, and the Big Data and Analytics platform to integrate smart grid applications and operational technologies, among others.

Value-added services

Thanks to the Smart Grid, DEWA provides innovative digital services that simplify customers’ lives, such as connecting, transferring, and cancelling electricity and water services, paying bills, and the Electric Vehicle ‘Green Charger’ services, as well as various value-added services to enhance electricity and water consumption efficiency. These include the High-Water Usage Alert under the Smart Living initiative, which helps customers detect leaks in water connections after the meter. The smart meter system sends instant notifications to the customer if it detects any unusual increase in consumption, allowing for quick repairs of internal connections or leaks with the help of a specialised technician to reduce waste.

The Smart Living initiative includes features such as the Smart Living dashboard, which allows customers to monitor their consumption and receive daily, monthly, and annual consumption reports. Through the ‘My Sustainable Living Programme’, customers can compare their consumption with similar high-efficiency homes in their area. The ‘Away Mode’ service sends daily and weekly email reports when activated while customers are travelling or away from home.

DEWA keeps pace with rapid technological developments to provide innovative, safe, and proactive services available around the clock through various channels that suit all customers, allowing them to conduct their transactions seamlessly and conveniently, anytime, anywhere, saving time and effort and enhancing their happiness. This supports the UAE Digital Government Strategy 2025 and the Dubai Digital Strategy.

DEWA provides all its services through various digital channels, including its website and smart app on iOS, Android, and Huawei platforms. It also provides several services through Rammas, its virtual employee supported by ChatGPT. Rammas is available through DEWA’s website, its smart app, Facebook page, Google Home, robots, WhatsApp Business, and Amazon’s Alexa. DEWA has also recently launched its smart app on Apple Vision Pro glasses, becoming the first utility to provide its services through this technology that combines augmented and virtual reality. DEWA leverages the various capabilities and features of Apple Vision Pro to enhance customer services.

DEWA is committed to enhancing customer experience by implementing a comprehensive Services 360 approach, offering seamless, proactive, and integrated services in collaboration with more than 30 partners from the government and private sectors. This aims to meet customers’ needs and exceed their expectations. Implementing the ‘Services 360’ approach has led to tangible results: service automation reached 100%, self-services that do not require physical presence reached 100%, digital adoption of DEWA’s services reached 99.2%, customer happiness reached 98.3%, and service quality reached 95%.

Green Charger initiative

Through its EV Green Charger initiative launched in 2014, DEWA has played an active role in supporting green mobility. This initiative led to the creation of the region’s first public charging infrastructure for electric vehicles. The initiative played a significant role in expediting the development of electric charging station infrastructure across Dubai, resulting in a network of over 700 charging stations in collaboration with stakeholders, including around 400 Green Charging Stations operated by DEWA.

As a result of these initiatives, DEWA has become a global leader in smart city transformation. DEWA’s efforts contribute to achieving Dubai’s vision to be the smartest and happiest city in the world.

