Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Innovation Centre has successfully concluded the second edition of the ‘Integrated Solar Photovoltaic (PV) System Designer’ training 2023. The Centre organised the training in collaboration with TUV Rheinland Academy. The training focuses on solar PV systems and plants, design methods, installation, testing and maintenance, and evaluating solar PV projects. Twenty participants completed the training, followed by an examination to obtain certification.



The training programme is part of DEWA’s ongoing efforts to empower technical competencies and excellence in solar PV for professionals in the UAE. The Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park hosted the training as part of its efforts to enhance its position as an educational platform that hosts conferences, seminars and workshops. It is a global incubator for innovation and capacity building to spread knowledge and support clean energy through building strategic strong strategic partnerships with universities, corporates and certification agencies such as TUV Rheinland Academy. This is in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.



The delegates praised the training, and its role in improving their knowledge, information and experiences in integrated solar photovoltaic systems.



“The training was well-organised, structured and presented, and I recommend all those interested in solar energy and electrical engineering to participate in the upcoming versions of the training,” said Dr. Viatcheslav Fedorenko.



Leon Kona expressed his happiness with the course and praised the well-organised session by DEWA, hoping that they would organise more training courses in clean energy and related fields.



“The training was fruitful and useful, full of valuable information that will help us improve our career,” said Mohsin Dhyaaldain, one of the participants.



The training aimed to expand knowledge about principles of Photovoltaic (PV) Systems, and Standard IEC 60364-7-712: Electrical installations and protection against electric shock; and Standard IEC 62446: Photovoltaic (PV) systems - Requirements for testing, documentation and maintenance. They also learned about the principles of PV Plant Design, the economic evaluation of PV design, the basic ability to design and configure PV components for Low Voltage on-grid and off-grid systems and calculate PV system sizing for on-grid and off-grid.



The training is part of the Centre’s ongoing series of professional courses in the field of cleantech. With a solid dedication to sustainability, the Centre provides comprehensive programmes that keep pace with emerging trends and rapid challenges in the industry.



Through these professional courses, the Innovation Centre aims to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application, fostering a new generation of cleantech professionals capable of driving meaningful change.

