The information technology sector is experiencing a surge of growth in Saudi Arabia, especially in the areas of cybersecurity and digital transformation. According to a report by Gulf Business, the IT job market in Saudi Arabia was expected to grow by 9% in 2022, driven by demand for cybersecurity and digital transformation specialists. The Saudi Arabian government's investment in digital transformation initiatives and smart city projects, coupled with the shift towards remote work and digital services, are driving the growth in demand for IT professionals.

Qrator Labs, a DDoS mitigation service provider and an expert in the continuous availability of Internet resources, made a study on the job market rom 2022 to 2023 in Saudi Arabia. The report shows that the top three IT vacancies people are searching for in Saudi Arabia include DevOps engineer and Cybersecurity analyst. These positions have seen significant growth in search queries, with DevOps engineers growing by 100% and network engineers growing by 133.3%. At the same time, MCSE Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer has as well 100% growth in searches in Google in Saudi Arabia.

The report also highlights the growing demand for cybersecurity professionals in Saudi Arabia. Cybersecurity work-related search queries jumped by 353% from 2022 to 2023. This trend is expected to continue in Saudi Arabia, as the government invests in cybersecurity initiatives and organizations focus on protecting their digital assets from cyber threats.

The report also notes the growing interest in remote work opportunities in Saudi Arabia, as the country continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The shift towards remote work is creating new opportunities for IT professionals who can support digital transformation initiatives and remote work infrastructure.

The IT job market in Saudi Arabia is booming, driven by the demand for cybersecurity and digital transformation professionals. As organizations continue to invest in digital initiatives and the government supports smart city projects, the demand for IT professionals is expected to continue growing.

