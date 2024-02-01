Doka Qatar’s formwork and scaffolding solutions have delivered the “Smart Qatar” Pavillion, as part of Expo 2023 Doha, the first A1 International Horticultural Exhibition in Qatar, the Middle East and North Africa.

Working with a design developed by Konform AG, the pavilion’s unique, cone-shaped structure made of 3D-printed bricks meant an equally innovative formwork solution. Measuring 12.40 metres in height, with a base diameter of 13.43 metres and a peak of 7.16 metres, the cone’s design meant a steep, 75 degree incline, which required horizontal support. Comprised of ten levels of bricks arranged in seven rows, Doka provided its Ringlock scaffolding system, including a working platform every two metres, resulting in five levels in total. With each level designed to cater for the varying diameter, inclined timber beams were placed to support the bricks which weigh approximately 200 kgs each. To get the right angle, horizontal swivel base jacks were fixed to the scaffold at each working level.

Speaking on behalf of Doka Qatar, Managing Director Matthew Kretzmann commented, “Our solution not only met the structural needs of the cone-shaped building but also prioritised safety and efficiency throughout construction. The successful integration of the scaffold system, customised working platforms, and inclined timber beams showcases our dedication to delivering innovative solutions for challenging architectural projects.”

Conceptually known as Oasis – the Green Heart of Doha, the “Smart Qatar” Pavillion represents an amalgamation of tradition and technology which integrates Arab culture, while providing a fully immersive storytelling experience that utilises AI projections to create images that synergise data, code, knowledge and nature.

Developed under Qatar’s National Vision 2030 and organised under the Ministry of Municipality, Expo 2023 Doha’s theme, “Green Desert, Better Environment” aims to promote sustainable innovations and combat desertification. Spanning 1.7 million square metres, the event takes place at Al Bidda Park, and is open to the public until 28th March 2024.

