London: Today, leading London-based multi-use developer, Rockwell has launched Rockwell Development Advisory, a new consultancy service offering innovative end-to-end development solutions to projects of any scale in the UK and around the world.

Rockwell is a trusted London-based property developer specialising in design-led, landmark developments. Founded by leading property expert and entrepreneur, Donal Mulryan, and led by joint managing directors, Nicholas Mee and David Gaffney, Rockwell has an impressive project pipeline of self-delivered large-scale projects valued at over £1.7billion, with active developments in Battersea, Fulham and Canary Wharf.

Rockwell Development Advisory will provide specialist value engineering, cost control, and design support, from initial concept, feasibility analysis and budgeting, through to construction and logistics programming, and managing the entire development cycle. This expert support and knowledge will help clients realise the potential of their property assets, including landowners, local authorities, banks, funds, and others seeking to navigate the increasingly complex development ecosystem.

The service will be delivered by Rockwell’s industry-leading senior team, which has decades of experience throughout the development process, including land acquisition, planning, development management, construction and marketing, spanning the residential, commercial office, hotels, retail and infrastructure development sectors.

The Consultancy will have international reach, blending its experience with the latest innovations and new technology to drive solutions and ensure the smooth execution of projects in the UK and around the world. A particular focus will be on the GCC (The Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf), where Rockwell has observed significant growth in recent months which is expected to continue for years to come.

Nicholas Mee, Managing Director of Rockwell, said “We are excited to launch Rockwell Development Advisory, not least as the property sector continues to bounce back despite the instability of recent years. There’s a growing and essential need for high-quality, timely development in the UK and around the world, and we are excited to bring our expertise to market in a new advisory format, offering tailored support and solutions to our clients.

“Be it the initial steps of acquiring land, during the construction process, or positioning an asset for market, Rockwell Development Advisory’s expert support will assist clients in navigating the complexities of property development and construction, minimising risk, and delivering on a project vision, however ambitious”.

David Gaffney, Construction Managing Director of Rockwell, said “Delivering complex, high-quality construction projects is an increasingly challenging prospect in the world’s major cities.

“At Rockwell Development Advisory, we bring decades of hands-on experience across all elements of construction, delivering intricate, high-profile, multi-stage projects to the table. This experience enables us to not only determine best options from a cost, methodology, and value engineering perspective, but also navigate complexities with confidence.”

About Rockwell Development Advisory

Rockwell Development Advisory offers development solutions to projects of any scale, from conception to completion, with international scope.

The Rockwell Development Advisory service offers as little or as much support as its partners require, from an initial concept, feasibility analysis and budgeting, through to construction and logistics programming, or managing the entire development cycle. The company provides a specialist advisory team which has unmatched expertise throughout the development process, including land acquisition, planning, development management, construction and marketing.

Rockwell Development Advisory’s team of focused expert practitioners possess decades of collective development experience across residential, commercial office, hotels, retail and infrastructure, with a long-standing reputation for the successful delivery of landmark developments.

For more information, visit https://dev.rockwellda.co.uk/

About Rockwell

Rockwell is a leading multi-use property developer, with a proven track record of delivering quality development projects across the UK.

Founded by Donal Mulryan, a highly successful and trusted property professional with over 30 years’ experience in the UK development and construction industry, this fast-moving and adaptable development business has made a significant market impact, as evidenced by Rockwell’s high-profile investment partnerships, enabling the company to react quickly to new development opportunities.

The company’s expertise spans five major pillars: land acquisitions, planning, development management, marketing, and construction. Rockwell is actively seeking large development sites in Greater London, prioritising those with untapped potential to transform entire neighbourhoods through innovative urban design and delivery.

For more information, visit www.rockwellproperty.co.uk and follow Rockwell on social media, via LinkedIn, Instagram, or X.