Dubai, UAE: Premium Dubai-based design and construction company DMDC is pleased to announce a new partnership with OCTA Developments—the real estate development arm of OCTA Properties—in a joint venture to elevate industry standards across the region.

In an exciting first step, DMDC and OCTA Properties are joining forces to design, develop, and build three ultra-luxurious villas in Emerald Hills, at the heart of Dubai Hills Estate. These one-of-a-kind mansions, each a statement of elegance and sophistication, will range in size from 12,000 sq. ft to 24,000 sq. ft. One of the three plots is a rare double plot, where a sprawling 24,000 sq. ft mansion will take shape.

“We are excited to merge our industry expertise with DMDC’s commitment to quality and precision,” said Fawaz Sous, CEO of OCTA Properties.

“As this partnership unfolds, we remain committed to innovation, quality, and a shared vision of creating landmark residences that bring a fresh sense of sophistication.” DMDC, renowned for its superior craftsmanship and impeccable interiors, will lead the design and fit-out of each project. Meanwhile, OCTA Developments will bring its wealth of experience in real estate development and project marketing.

This synergy between development expertise and construction excellence ensures every home is executed with unparalleled standards.

“In these projects, our team has carefully combined form, functionality and design, all while maintaining the meticulous attention to detail that DMDC is known for,” expressed Raji Daou, Managing Director at DMDC.

"We have created spaces for relaxation and entertainment including spas, saunas, cinema rooms, and plenty of leisure facilities. These tailored properties will undoubtedly stand out in today’s market.”

The company is also on the verge of completing two flagship projects in Arabian Ranches, further showcasing its growing footprint in Dubai’s real estate landscape. Beyond residential endeavours, DMDC has transformed many commercial spaces in the emirate—including the OCTA Properties headquarters in Dubai Hills Business Park.

Since its inception in 2021, DMDC has evolved into a team of over 700 highly skilled professionals dedicated to transforming residential, office, and retail spaces into environments that inspire. By merging cutting-edge technology, creativity, craftsmanship, and sustainable building practices, they deliver tailored solutions with uncompromising quality.

Meanwhile, OCTA Properties has built a well-established reputation for successfully overseeing numerous branded projects with global brands such as Marriott, Elie Saab, Missoni and most Mouawad as their global Franchisee for real estate projects.

Building on this success, the company is now venturing into real estate development with the launch of its first residential development, OCTA Isle Interiors by Missoni.

About DMDC

Founded in 2021, DMDC is a premier Dubai-based design and construction company committed to transforming residential, office, and retail spaces into environments that inspire. With a vision rooted in craftsmanship, innovation, and sustainable building practices, DMDC delivers tailored solutions that embody quality and sophistication.

At DMDC, every project is a statement of excellence. Whether designing luxurious residences, dynamic office spaces, or immersive retail environments, the company’s approach is defined by meticulous attention to detail and a deep understanding of clients’ aspirations.

With a team of over 700 highly skilled professionals, DMDC seamlessly manages, develops, and delivers high-end residential and commercial projects. The company has successfully designed and executed more than 350 architectural projects, showcasing a relentless dedication to craftsmanship. Its portfolio includes over 400 interior design projects, each exemplifying elegance, precision, and innovation.