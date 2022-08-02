Jeddah: As part of its commitment to support national development strategies and programs, Desert Technologies Industries, which is one of the leading Saudi national companies that manufactures and exports solar panels, has announced that it has joined the “Made in Saudi Arabia” program emanating from the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NDLP). It aims to stimulate national industries, encourage consumers to purchase local goods, develop and enhance Saudi Arabia’s non-oil exports to global markets, advance the national product, and support supply chains in the field of renewable energy. The program is in line with the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the National Renewable Energy Program (NREP), which aim to localize the renewable solar energy market with the highest international standards.

According to the statement issued by the company, joining the "Made in Saudi" program enhances the company's position as an important player in the production, manufacture, and export of Saudi solar panels at the local, regional, and international levels, and at the same time enhances Desert Technologies Industries’ strategy aimed at supporting the national economy and contributing to increasing the volume of Saudi non-oil exports. Since the company began its production in 2011, it obtained the “ISO 90001” Quality Management System Certificate, the “ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management System” Certificate and the Occupational Safety Management System Certificate in exporting to more than thirty countries around the world, including 15 African countries.

On this occasion, Eng. Majed Al-Rifai, CEO of Desert Technologies Industries, said: “We are proud to have joined the Made in Saudi Program, and are proud to apply the “Made in Saudi Arabia” slogan to the company’s products according to the highest quality standards. We are also excited to be part of this strategic initiative aimed at consolidating Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading destination for industrial investments, achieving a qualitative transformation at the level of Saudi industries, localizing competencies, increasing the competitiveness of local products along with their added value and the efficiency of manufacturing operations.”

Eng. Al-Rifai added: “In line with the wise directives of our wise leadership, we, in Desert Technologies Industries, are keen to build strategic partnerships with the authorities and leading institutions within the public and private sectors, believing in the importance of concerted efforts in achieving the objectives of the ambitious national visions, increasing the momentum of national industries and the competitiveness of the national economy, and strengthening The role of national talents and competencies as the driving force for sustainable development.”

He also stressed: “Our solar panels have earned the trust of the most advanced countries in the field of industry, as the company employs its vast experiences to provide innovative solutions in the field of solar energy, and we believe that our local, regional and international operations will contribute effectively to achieving Saudi Arabia’s vision of becoming a major industrial power.”

Eng. Al-Rifai praised the efforts of the Ministry of Industry represented by the Saudi Export Development Authority, and added that Desert Technologies Industries provides solar PV products and solutions to commercial, industrial, NGO and government clients. Desert Technologies’ solar PV product portfolio includes on-grid and off-grid systems, battery storage systems, hybrid solutions, solar streetlights, solar home systems and kits, and electric vehicle infrastructure systems to cover the full spectrum of the solar energy market.

-Ends-