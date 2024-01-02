Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Derwandi, the cherished Abu Dhabi gem renowned for its commitment to high-end Lebanese flavours, announces the grand opening of its inaugural Dubai branch in the heart of Al Wasl, Jumeirah. As an epicurean sanctuary, Derwandi seamlessly blends heritage, traditions, and elevated ambiance, inviting patrons on a nostalgic journey with every bite—a true embodiment of authentic Lebanese cuisine, serving a taste of their heritage and traditions "min Lebnen."

Named after the iconic Lebanese character El Derwandi from the 1970s, the restaurant channels his passion for creating memories through dining and good company. Derwandi Dubai transports diners to Beirut's vibrant streets, offering an unparalleled culinary experience with premium ingredients sourced directly from Lebanon's diverse cities. Indulge in homegrown staples like the Tahini from Tripoli, Keshek from Baalbak, Zaatar from Jbeil, Zeitoun and olive oil from Koura and pine nuts from the mountains, as Derwandi continues to redefine high-end Lebanese dining, delivering tradition and hospitality.

Spanning 1200 square metres over two floors and a rooftop, the venue accommodates intimate indoor and outdoor seating with an estimated capacity of 350. With Levant-inspired interiors, the restaurant features artistic tiles, traditional fixtures, and adorning arches, creating a cosy, colourful, and inviting atmosphere. The picturesque rooftop is perfect for morning breakfast, lunch, or late-night tea and shisha, setting the stage for an evening of old-world charm and culinary excellence.

Derwandi's new branch introduces an exquisite menu of Lebanese specialties, from the creamy Labnet Derwandi to the communal platter, Sayniyet Derwandi. Indulge in appetisers like Freeket El Ezz salad, Hommus Derwandi, Seven Wonders, and Lahme Pesto. For mains, savour dishes that embody Lebanese essence, such as Kharouf Mehshi, Fattet Khechkhach, Koussa & Batenjen, Warak Enab, and Mashawi Derwandi. End your culinary journey on a sweet note with signature delights like Ahlam Al Derwandi or the comforting Warm Date Cake.

Derwandi's Al Wasl Road branch is a tribute to rich Lebanese culture and exceptional gastronomy. Diners are invited to experience masterfully prepared dishes by Lebanese chefs with over two decades of expertise, delivering the pinnacle of Lebanese food and hospitality. Experience timeless flavours and authentic practices with a modern flair at Derwandi, where each dish captures the essence of Lebanon.

For more information, please visit https://www.derwandi.ae/ or call +971 58 853 963.

About Derwandi

Derwandi restaurant, the window to the world of Lebanese culinary excellence, opened its first branch in Abu Dhabi in 2021. The new Dubai branch on Al Wasl Road will also offer a glimpse into the rich tapestry of Lebanese flavours. From traditional dishes to innovative creations, it showcases their commitment to preserving heritage and pushing culinary boundaries, exploring the allure of Lebanon through tantalising dishes for the promise of an unforgettable dining adventure.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Wafic Tabsh

Empyre Communications

E: wafic@empyrecommunications.com