DEOS AG A German building automation leader has announced that its next generation controller OPEN WRX has got certified officially certified with BACnet/SC. OPEN WRX controller is the worlds first automation station to achieve this. Thus, encrypted communication via BACnet is possible.

BACnet/SC heralds a new era of modern IT infrastructure. It is finally possible to encrypt the approximately 25 million BACnet devices installed worldwide due to their 100% compatibility with existing BACnet IP or BACnet MS/TP networks. Complex BBMD configurations, static IP addresses or unencrypted telegrams are now a thing of the past. With BACnet/SC, segments, networks, buildings, or even entire properties can be easily connected to each other.

Features of BACnet/SC certification as follows

Can be used as a node: OPEN. WRX AS can be used as a simple BACnet/SC participant in a BACnet/SC network. This allows seamless integration into an existing BACnet/SC network.

Can be used as a primary hub: The Primary Hub is the device in the BACnet/SC network that manages the communication in the network between all BACnet/SC participants. There must be exactly one primary hub in every BACnet/SC network.

Can be used as a failover hub: In the BACnet/SC network, the failover hub is the device that automatically manages communication in the network if the primary hub fails. In BACnet/SC networks, reliability can be increased in this way. The use of a failover hub is optional in BACnet/SC networks.

Can be used as a router between BACnet IP networks and BACnet/SC networks: The programming of BACnet Server and BACnet Client connections takes place as before. Through the use of OPEN. WRX AS is then the routing to a BACnet/SC network done with just one click: only BACnet/SC has to be on the OPEN. WRX AS can be activated. Especially due to the 4 integrated Ethernet interfaces, OPEN. WRX AS even more flexibility in the networking of BACnet IP devices.

Can be used as a router between BACnet MS/TP networks and BACnet/SC networks: The programming of BACnet Client connections takes place as before. Through the use of OPEN. WRX AS is then the routing to a BACnet/SC network done with just one click: only BACnet/SC has to be on the OPEN. WRX AS can be activated. Open offers up to 3 integrated RS485 interfaces. WRX AS even more flexibility in the connection of BACnet MS/TP devices.

DEOS AG product development head Mr. Fabian Gödker said, “absolutely proud about this, it was a fascinating journey to get here, and it even moves further from here, DEOS leading the way in building automation industry. Kudos to entire DEOS team who worked behind this milestone”.

BACnet Secure Connect (BACnet/SC) is an addendum to the BACnet protocol recently released by the ASHRAE BACnet Committee. It is a secure, encrypted datalink layer that is specifically designed to meet the requirements, policies, and constraints of minimally managed to professionally managed IP infrastructures. The need for using standardized and often already present IP network infrastructures for BACnet communication is increasing, and this security is a critical piece in the networking of building technologies (Building Internet of Things – BIoT).

