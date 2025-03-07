Mumbai: On February 24, India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh delivered a significant address at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi, highlighting the rapid growth and potential of the country’s technology sector.

Singh projected that India’s tech industry is on course to reach a valuation of $350 billion by 2030, driven by innovation, digital transformation, and government initiatives fostering technological advancements.

India’s rising technological landscape

India has emerged as a global powerhouse in technology, fueled by a strong ecosystem of startups, increased foreign investments, and supportive government policies.

The country’s digital economy has witnessed exponential growth over the past decade, bolstered by key developments in artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductor manufacturing, cybersecurity, and 5G telecommunications.

Singh emphasised that India’s technology sector plays a crucial role not just in economic expansion but also in national security.

He noted that cutting-edge technological advancements are imperative for strengthening India's defence capabilities and ensuring the nation remains competitive on the global stage.

One of the primary factors contributing to India’s tech boom is the government’s proactive approach toward digitalisation and innovation.

Various flagship programmes, such as 'Digital India,' 'Make in India,' and 'Startup India,' have provided crucial support for tech-driven enterprises.

The government has also increased funding for research and development (R&D) initiatives, fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Additionally, India’s push towards self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat) has encouraged the domestic manufacturing of high-tech products, including semiconductors, drones, and defence equipment.

Rajnath Singh emphasised the importance of public-private partnerships in this domain, citing collaborations between IITs and industry leaders as instrumental in driving forward technological advancements.

Role of AI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning have become fundamental to India’s growth strategy.

The country has seen a surge in AI-driven applications across various industries, from healthcare and agriculture to fintech and defence. With the increased adoption of automation and data analytics, businesses are enhancing efficiency and productivity, further propelling the tech sector’s valuation.

Quantum computing, blockchain, and cybersecurity are also gaining traction in India. Singh highlighted that investments in these fields will be essential in ensuring data security and positioning India as a leader in future-ready technologies.

Startup ecosystem and foreign investments

India’s startup ecosystem has been a driving force behind the nation’s tech sector expansion.

With over 100 unicorns and a strong pipeline of innovative companies, the country is attracting significant venture capital and foreign direct investment (FDI).

Global tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, and Apple have expanded their operations in India, underscoring the nation's growing prominence in the tech industry.

Singh pointed out that India’s young and dynamic workforce is a key advantage, with millions of skilled engineers, programmers, and researchers contributing to groundbreaking innovations.

The government has also facilitated ease of doing business by streamlining regulations and providing tax incentives for tech startups.

Cybersecurity and defence tech advancements

Given his role as the Defence Minister, Singh emphasised the importance of cybersecurity in India’s tech expansion.

As cyber threats become more sophisticated, investing in robust cybersecurity infrastructure is imperative for national security and economic stability.

He highlighted recent developments in indigenous defence technologies, such as advanced surveillance systems, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and secure communication networks.

The minister also underscored India’s increasing focus on space technology, with ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) spearheading ambitious satellite and exploration missions.

Space-tech startups are receiving greater government support, reinforcing India’s position in the global space race.

Despite the optimistic outlook, Singh acknowledged that challenges remain in achieving the $350 billion valuation target. Infrastructure constraints, digital literacy gaps, and regulatory hurdles need to be addressed to sustain long-term growth. He called for greater industry-academia collaboration to bridge skill gaps and ensure a workforce ready for emerging technological demands.

Moreover, while India is making strides in semiconductor manufacturing, reducing dependence on global supply chains remains a priority.

Strengthening indigenous production capabilities will be critical in ensuring resilience in the face of global uncertainties.

India’s technology sector is at a pivotal juncture, with immense growth potential backed by government initiatives, private sector investments, and a thriving start-up ecosystem.

Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh’s projection of a $350 billion valuation by 2030 underscores the transformative impact of digitalisation and innovation.

As India continues to lead in emerging technologies and defence advancements, the country is poised to become a dominant player in the global tech landscape.

