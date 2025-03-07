Qatar - Ooredoo Group has taken a major step forward in securing its customers mobile payments by implementing advanced cybersecurity measures to protect millions of customers across its markets

Ooredoo Group took a major step forward in securing its customers mobile payments by implementing advanced cybersecurity measures to protect millions of customers across its markets.



In partnership with Evina, the global leader in mobile payment security, Ooredoo is facilitating the integration of AI-powered fraud prevention technology, strengthening the security of carrier billing and ensuring safer and more reliable digital transactions.



As mobile payments grow rapidly across Mena, fraudsters are becoming more sophisticated, using automated attacks to target users.



Through this partnership, digital service merchants using Ooredoo’s carrier billing will have access to Evina’s advanced fraud detection and prevention system, allowing them to proactively detect and block fraudulent transactions in real time. This ensures a more secure digital experience for customers, protecting them from unauthorised charges.



Rene Werner, Group Chief Strategy Officer, Ooredoo, said: “Security and trust are the foundations of customer satisfaction in general and of any successful digital payments ecosystem in particular. At Ooredoo, we are committed to lead in customer experience across our markets.



"By partnering with Evina, we are reinforcing our defences against evolving threats and ensuring that our customers can transact with confidence. This initiative prevents fraud and enables a seamless, secure, and scalable digital payments experience that fuels growth for businesses and empowers millions of users across our markets.”



Through this initiative, Ooredoo is setting new security standards for mobile payments across its operating companies, reinforcing trust in carrier billing and supporting the sustainable growth of digital merchants and services.



David Lotfi, CEO, Evina, added: “Fraud is the biggest challenge in the mobile payment industry, and Ooredoo has taken decisive action to further protect its customers and build a trusted digital ecosystem across the MEA region and Asia.



“With its unwavering commitment to security and innovation, Ooredoo is setting new standards for a safer digital economy. We are extremely proud to support this vision and to kick off this partnership with them!”



By investing in advanced fraud prevention, Ooredoo continues to upgrade the digital experience for its customers, making mobile payments safer and more accessible while reinforcing its position as a leading digital enabler in the region.



This strategic partnership was officially finalised during MWC 2025 in Barcelona, reinforcing Ooredoo’s commitment to driving innovation and security in digital transactions.

