Muscat: The Campaign Middle East and Haymarket have shortlisted dentsu M21 for the inaugural Middle East edition of the Campaign Middle East’s Agency of the Year Awards 2022 under the Best Agency category.

“ A proud moment for us and a historic first for Oman's advertising industry to be recognized at this competitive level. To be recognized among the best of the best in the region is truly an honor and a reflection of the highest creative standards that we offer,” said Rajesh Raman, Managing Director. “We have always stood firm in the belief that Oman’s communications industry is on par with the rest of the region, and this selection is ample proof” he added.

According to Campaign Middle East, there were far more entries than expected which is a reflection of the robust ecosystem of the region. It is noteworthy that the Campaign Agency of the Year Awards are unique in that they are based on business performance, which is a true measure to see which agencies are really working to drive the advertising economy.

Designed to recognize inspiring leadership, management excellence, outstanding business performance, and overall achievements in advertising and brand communications, the awards are independently audited by PWC. The eminent panel of Judges comprising of leading clients, have narrowed the selection to the final shortlist and will debate the final winners through a virtual jury room to reward the best agencies by geography, specialisation, people and teams.

dentsu M21 is the first and only shortlisted agency for the awards from the Sultanate of Oman, along with some of the biggest brands in the business from the MENA region. The winners are due to be announced at a glittering awards ceremony in Dubai in December.

To see the full shortlist, please visit https://campaignme.com

To know about dentsu M21, visit www.m21world.com

