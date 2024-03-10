Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – DENSO unveiled a new facility at its branch in Salmabad dedicated to carrying out motorcycle traffic inspections licensed by the General Directorate of Traffic (GDT), serving as an addition to its existing light vehicle inspection service. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Director of Licensing Affairs at the General Directorate of Traffic Lt. Col. Abdulrahman bin Duaij Al Khalifa and other GDT officials, Ebrahim K. Kanoo board member Ebrahim Mohammed Kanoo, Ebrahim K. Kanoo board member Waleed Kanoo, Denso Bahrain Head of Service Operations Fadhel Qamber, and members of motorcycle club Bahrain Riders.

The opening of the facility follows the fulfilment of various conditions, requirements, and technical standards. The center’s inspectors and staff have been qualified through a training course offered by the GDT, ensuring that the services provided meet vehicle safety, durability, and technical compliance standards, all aimed at enhancing road safety. The new facility follows the recent introduction of a similar one for DENSO’s other branch in Arad and complements the company’s existing authorization to conduct traffic inspections for cars, further expanding its range of services.

Head of Service Operations for Denso Bahrain, Fadhel Qamber said: “DENSO is a trusted name in automotive repair and maintenance. The inclusion of the new facility means that more customers can now experience hassle-free motorcycle inspections with waiting time as low as 5 minutes. We are proud of this achievement, which adds to DENSO’s wide range of services that are designed to ensure peace of mind for customers.”

Launched in 2020, DENSO offers a comprehensive range of services, including vehicle technical examinations, service and mechanical repairs, periodic maintenance, engine and transmission repairs, air conditioning repairs, brake and suspension repairs, tire repairs/changing, balancing and wheel alignment, general electrical jobs, and a car wash. The brand is also known worldwide as a leader in the manufacturing of car air-conditioning systems.

DENSO Salmabad is open for traffic inspection services every day, with operating hours from Saturday to Thursday, 7:00 am to 5:30 pm, and on Fridays from 8:00 am to 3:30 pm. For enquiries and reservations, call 17224555.