Dubai, UAE – DeNet, a leading provider of decentralized storage, announced the launch of its mobile Watcher Node, ushering in a new era of decentralized data security. This innovative initiative empowers millions of smartphone users to become active participants in safeguarding the world's data while earning rewards for their contributions.

The Watcher Node transforms everyday smartphones into digital guardians, collectively building the most secure and resilient storage network ever imagined. By simply downloading the DeNet Storage app and enabling the Watcher Node with a single tap, users start checking every piece of data for enough replications, ensuring the highest level of security.

“We are thrilled to introduce Watcher Nodes as a game-changer in data security,” said Rafik Singatullin, co-founder at DeNet. “This initiative empowers users to not only secure their own data but also actively contribute to DePIN and a safer future for everyone while earning valuable rewards.”

How it Works:

DeNet’s Watcher Node is designed for simplicity and accessibility:

Download the App: Get started by downloading the DeNet Storage app on your iOS or Android smartphone. Enable Your Watcher Node: With a single tap, turn on the Watcher Node within the app. Passive Protection: From that moment forward, your phone will work in the background, periodically checking for sufficient copies of file parts stored on the DeNet network and earn rewards. If any file part has fewer copies, your Watcher Node automatically alerts the Datakeepers network to generate more replications.

By actively participating in the network, users earn $WN for every file part they check. The more files the Watcher Node processes, the greater potential earnings.

The $WN balance determines the eligibility for the upcoming DeNet token and Datakeeper node airdrop on the peaq network. This transition was recently announced and promises exciting opportunities for early adopters.

About DeNet:

DeNet is a programmable DePIN storage layer that unlocks the global potential of unused storage through tokenized RWA capacity. It is specifically crafted to enhance DePIN and cater to the storage needs of the future: decentralized, private, and resistant to AI analysis. With 100,000 users and nodes worldwide and over 14 million files entrusted to its care, DeNet stands out as a fully operational solution, solidifying its leadership in decentralized storage.

Website: http://denet.pro

Twitter/X: https://x.com/denetpro