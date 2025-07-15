Dubai, UAE – DeNet, a leading decentralized storage protocol, celebrated its 8th anniversary with a massive $1,250,000 airdrop to its community of Watcher Node operators, totalling over 2.1 million unique mobile devices. This surprise airdrop highlights DeNet’s mission to build the largest decentralized storage network and reward its contributors.

The airdrop rewarded over 52,000 active Watcher Node operators who launched nodes at least five times daily from July 1 to July 8, 2025, distributing more than 400,000 batteries—an in-app asset used to recharge these critical nodes. Notably, DeNet not only rewarded active users before the token launch but also chose not to announce the airdrop in advance, making it a delightful surprise for the most dedicated participants who ensure data availability through continuous file verification in the system.

This distribution follows three smaller “mini-drops” conducted before the Token Generation Event (TGE). The $1.25 million airdrop stands as DeNet’s most significant distribution to date, reflecting the project’s growth and commitment to its community. DeNet also hinted at additional rewards in the near future, sparking excitement among users.

“Watcher Nodes, operated by our dedicated users, are the foundation of data security in the DeNet Storage Protocol, offering these users a unique opportunity to earn consistently within the world’s most widely adopted decentralized storage network. We deeply value every active participant in the DeNet ecosystem, as they are co-creating our shared future with us today.” — Rafik Singatullin, co-founder at DeNet.

About DeNet

DeNet is a programmable decentralized storage protocol that unlocks the global potential of unused storage through tokenized RWA capacity. With 250,000 daily active devices, DeNet is a leading operational solution for future storage needs.