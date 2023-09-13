Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Delta Hotels by Marriott Dubai Investment Park expands access to its state-of-the-art gym, offering memberships to the public with a new program highlighting an array of benefits for AED 10 a day. Perks include access to the hotel pool and space offers on dining venues, and reduced rates on Delta Hotel stays. As the largest gym in Dubai Investment Park, Delta Hotels introduces the program with the aim of encouraging the concept of a budget-friendly healthy lifestyle.

The newest membership program provides patrons with 24 hour, 7 days a week access to the leading gym within the area. With a square footage of 191, the gym uses a range of high quality and innovative equipment from the brand ‘Life Fitness’. With cardiovascular equipment, elliptical machines, exercise bikes, free weights, strength equipment, treadmills, and weight machines, allowing patrons to focus on their fitness requirements at any time of the day.

Upon enrolling for the gym membership, patrons will receive various Delta Hotels perks at a monthly rate of AED 300 (AED 10 per day), and will have the opportunity to appreciate the hotel's amenities, whether the goal is to maintain an active lifestyle or unwind and relax. Patrons of the new membership program will gain 10 days access per month to the hotel's spacious outdoor swimming pool to relax in the sun and enjoy the pool bar or rejuvenate after a long workout. With towels and sunbeds available, the pool offers the ideal place for patrons to unwind at ease.

When signing up for the gym membership, patrons will also have access to the hotel’s Soul Senses Spa. Relax and refresh the mind, body and soul, whilst expert therapists offer a wide range of pampering services including massages, couples massages, facials, and body wraps.

Perks of the membership also allow reduced rates on stays at the Delta Hotels, Dubai Investment Park. Each room offers ample space and is furnished with premium bedding, high-quality towels, and an upgraded shower with bathroom amenities available.

Delta Hotels encourages enrollment with referral discounts for any new gym memberships patrons bring to sign up. Price packages are available for purchase including 10 months membership, in which two more months will come at no extra cost. Alternatively, an annual membership option is available which includes 10 day passes for friends and family members.

After a great workout, the membership allows 10% off of F&B on a range of delightful dining options, such as the international Maisan Restaurant and Bar for day-to-night delights. Offering a breakfast buffet and a la carte lunch and dinner, the all day dining restaurant features an array of healthy choices, including traditional breakfast classics, salads, fish dishes, and chicken mains. For those who prefer a grab-and-go style, patrons can enjoy a selection of hot beverages, premium baked goods and freshly prepared breakfasts, lunches and dinners at The Hub Coffee House.

To find out more about the gym membership, please visit the hotel's website

About Delta Hotels by Marriott

Delta Hotels by Marriott® creates a seamless travel experience in 100 locations across North America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, and Central America and the Caribbean. Delta Hotels by Marriott focuses on the details that truly matter, delivering a streamlined and flawless stay for its guests every time. The brand’s simple and intuitively designed rooms, free Wi-Fi, exclusive Delta Pantry for Marriott Bonvoy Elite members, and convenient dining options offer travelers an effortlessly comfortable and stylish place to stay. For more information, please visit www.DeltaHotels.com, and stay connected on Facebook and

@deltahotels on Instagram. Delta Hotels by Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit www.MarriottBonvoy.com. About Marriott Bonvoy®

For media inquiries, please contact:

Name: Meghan Lane – Empyre Communications

E: meghan@empyrecommunications.com