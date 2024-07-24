Leading liquid applied coatings and polyurea manufacturer, DELTA Coatings, has released plans for construction of a new state-of-the-art headquarters and manufacturing plant at Dubai Industrial City (DIC). The eco-friendly facility will be powered in part by renewable energy, including an extensive solar energy farm on the facility's roof, driving the firm towards its sustainability and decarbonization goals.

DELTA Coatings’ General Manager, Belvin Marx, stated: “Our new global headquarters and manufacturing plant in Dubai represents a positive step forward for our company. Our new facility will enable us to demonstrate the numerous benefits of polyurea-based liquid coating, lining and membrane solutions, as well as waterproofing systems, to our customers and even more applicators. It will also provide a fitting and inspirational home for our growing team of local and international experts as part of DELTA Coating’s five-year strategic growth plans. Since its inception over 20 years ago, this development marks a significant milestone in DELTA Coatings’ history, underpinned by growing awareness and more widespread acceptance of polyurea-based protective coating products and waterproofing solutions globally. It’s an exciting time for DELTA Coatings and our entire industry.”

According to Marx, facility highlights include a range of new features:

State-of-the-Art World Headquarters

Modern, open-plan office facilities to support DELTA Coatings’ growing international team of experts and partners. Visiting customers can expect the new headquarters space to be one of innovation and discovery, showcasing the power of polyurea and dynamic benefits of polyurea-based linings, membranes, and coating solutions, as well as waterproofing systems.

Tripling of Manufacturing Plant Capacity

Three times the current manufacturing capability, doubling the warehouse space, and scalable for future growth to meet the increasing demand for DELTA Coatings’ expanding range of DELTAShield products.

R&D ‘Center of Excellence’

Cutting-edge laboratory focused on developing new, world-class products, ensuring DELTA Coatings’ can fully customize polyurea-based solutions and systems to regional climatic conditions, as well as customers’ specific requirements, remaining at the forefront of innovation in the industry.

Graco-Approved Equipment and Training Centre

A facility dedicated to training the next generation of expert applicators. It will also host new equipment demos and provide rapid maintenance and repairs to customers’ spray equipment.

Warehouse and Distribution Center

Electronic stock control to ensure timely deliveries, enhancing operational efficiency.

Strategically located in Dubai Industrial City, the facility is located a 45-minute drive from Abu Dhabi and 20 minutes from the new Dubai World Central airport and Expo City Dubai.

DELTA Coatings aims to move to the new facility in the first half of 2025, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to its regional and global growth.

DELTA Coatings manufactures world-class liquid applied coating solutions backed by multi-year warranties for a range of global clients. The award-winning organization specialises in delivering superior waterproofing and protective coating solutions for lagoons and water parks, residential and commercial projects, and large-scale desalination, water reservoir and wastewater treatment plants. DELTA also manufactures and supplies customized solutions for corrosion, abrasion, and impact protection.