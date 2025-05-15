Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Deloitte Middle East and Google Cloud have announced the expansion of their alliance in the region. This collaboration includes Deloitte reselling and servicing Google Cloud solutions to drive digital transformation and the adoption of emerging technologies, specifically enhancing cybersecurity capabilities in the United Arab Emirates and the wider Middle East region.

Tariq Ajmal, Cyber Leader at Deloitte Middle East commented, "The Middle East market presents a significant opportunity for both Deloitte and Google Cloud to drive mutual growth and strengthen our partnership. Our combined expertise and resources will enable us to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses in the region. We are excited about the potential this collaboration holds and look forward to achieving remarkable milestones together."

Deloitte has been honored with four prestigious Partner of the Year Awards from Google Cloud, including Security Partner of the Year Global and Security Partner of the Year – EMEA. These accolades showcase Deloitte's market leading capabilities and commitment to delivering innovative cybersecurity solutions on a global and regional level, with its local understanding of market-specific needs.

Igors Garis Koni, Head of EMEA Partner Sales at Google Cloud Security said: "The Middle East is a region of tremendous growth and digital transformation, and organizations here require advanced cybersecurity solutions to protect their progress. Deloitte's deep understanding of the local landscape, combined with their global expertise, makes them an invaluable partner. Being named our Global and EMEA Security Partner of the Year is a testament to their commitment and capability. We are thrilled to expand our alliance with Deloitte in the Middle East, further empowering businesses in the UAE and beyond to build a more secure digital future with Google Cloud."

The alliance between Deloitte Middle East and Google Cloud builds on the collaboration between both companies on a global level, as well as the combined capabilities and experience of the organizations to provide comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, ensuring robust protection for businesses across the Middle East region.

© 2025 Deloitte & Touche (M.E.). All rights reserved.

In this press release references to “Deloitte” are references to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”) a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of DTTL and its member firms. The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press.

About Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP:

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP (“DME”) is the affiliate for the territories of the Middle East and Cyprus of Deloitte NSE LLP (“NSE”), a UK limited liability partnership and member firms of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”).

DME is a leading professional services organization established in the Middle East region with uninterrupted presence since 1926. DME’s presence in the Middle East region is established through its affiliated independent legal entities, which are licensed to operate and to provide services under the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant country. DME’s affiliates and related entities cannot oblige each other and/or DME, and when providing services, each affiliate and related entity engages directly and independently with its own clients and shall only be liable for its own acts or omissions and not those of any other affiliate.

DME provides services throughout 23 offices in 15 countries with more than 7,000 partners, directors and staff.

About Deloitte:

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the “Deloitte organization”). DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm sand related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL, NSE and DME do not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte provides Audit & Assurance, Tax & Legal and Consulting and related services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 457,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

Bassel Barakat

External Communications |PR and Media Lead

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.)

bbarakat@deloitte.com | www.deloitte.com