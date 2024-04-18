Middle East: – Deloitte Middle East announced the launch of Kiyadat, a center of excellence designed to empower national talent across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. In Arabic, "Kiyadat" translates to "Leaders", symbolizing the commitment to fostering national talent and paving their way towards leadership roles.

Mutasem Dajani, CEO of Deloitte Middle East, commented on the launch, "The Deloitte Kiyadat Center of Excellence is an exciting element of our business and talent strategy, contributing to the advancement of the region. Our commitment is to support the development of national youth and professional leaders across the GCC, offering sustainable career paths within and beyond Deloitte. Our aim is to foster, empower, and advocate for the growth of national talent, shaping meaningful and impactful careers."

Kiyadat will serve as a platform for current and future Deloitte programs aimed at nurturing and empowering talent. These initiatives span a multitude of purposes, including people development, mentoring and sponsorship to empower talent to build careers made for the future.

A Deloitte Kiyadat Advisory Council whose members are senior multi-disciplinary partners from across the region will govern the center providing their expertise and deep experience. The council members include Rana Ghandour Salhab, the regional Deloitte ME People & Purpose managing partner, Jazala Hamad, Audit & Assurance Partner and UAE nationalization leader; Nasser AlSagga, KSA Head of Tax Controversy, and Riyadh Office Managing Partner; Ali AlWazzan, Kuwait Office Managing Partner; Ahmed AlQassabi, Oman Office Managing Partner; and Nasma Abbas, Deloitte ME Director of the Empowerment & Performance CoE and Nationalization Lead.

The Advisory Council members in their inaugural meeting reiterated that Kiyadat reflects Deloitte’s dedication to growing and advancing men and women in the GCC to assume professional leadership positions in line with their countries vision of the future. Through leveraging strategic initiatives and forging impactful partnerships, the council aims to provide a differentiated strategy to empower national talent and foster an ecosystem conducive to their long-term success.

The Kiyadat initiatives will include establishing the Deloitte National Youth Councils in each GCC country. In addition to professional development programs like Mustaqbaly, designed for young audit and tax professionals, Itqan, for those pursuing careers in financial advisory, and the BrightStart and BrightStar pioneering programs which offer education-to-employment pathways for aspiring and highly skilled national university students in consulting, digital disciplines, cyber and risk advisory. Participants are hired at Deloitte while still pursuing their university studies and are given the chance to gain a long-term competitive advantage from an early stage.

Kiyadat will also include innovative programs such as "Kiyadat Tadarab” internships, "Ahlan Kiyadat" onboarding, “Najahi” specialized mentoring, "Kiyadat Alliances" as part of the external engagement strategy to strengthen ties with universities and government entities, as well as "Kiyadat @ Deloitte," a dedicated portal for nationalization initiatives.

-Ends-

© 2024 Deloitte & Touche (M.E.). All rights reserved.

In this press release references to “Deloitte” are references to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”) a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of DTTL and its member firms. The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press.

About Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP:

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP (“DME”) is the affiliate for the territories of the Middle East and Cyprus of Deloitte NSE LLP (“NSE”), a UK limited liability partnership and member firms of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”).

DME is a leading professional services organization established in the Middle East region with uninterrupted presence since 1926. DME’s presence in the Middle East region is established through its affiliated independent legal entities, which are licensed to operate and to provide services under the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant country. DME’s affiliates and related entities cannot oblige each other and/or DME, and when providing services, each affiliate and related entity engages directly and independently with its own clients and shall only be liable for its own acts or omissions and not those of any other affiliate.

DME provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory and tax, and legal services through 23 offices in 15 countries with more than 7,000 partners, directors and staff.

About Deloitte:

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the “Deloitte organization”). DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm sand related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL, NSE and DME do not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 457,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press.

Bassel Barakat

External Communications |PR and Media Lead

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.)

bbarakat@deloitte.com | www.deloitte.com