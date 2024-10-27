Inaugurated by Egypt's ICT Minister, the hub delivers advanced tech solutions across Europe and Middle East, focusing on AI, cybersecurity, and digital Services

Cairo, Egypt – Deloitte has officially launched its Innovation Hub in Cairo, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to driving innovation and harnessing top-tier talent in Egypt.

The event was graced by the presence of His Excellency, Amr Talaat, Egypt's Minister of Communications and Information Technology, along with CEO of the Egypt’s Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA), Ahmed El Zaher.

The official delegation was received by the CEO of Deloitte North and South Europe, Richard Houston, the CEO of Deloitte Middle East, Mutasem Dajani, in addition to Deloitte Innovation Hub leader, Hani Girgis.

This strategic investment, totaling $30,000,000 over three years, is made by Deloitte in recognition of Egypt’s wealth of talent and expertise in areas such as Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Business & Information Systems, and Data Engineering.

Dr. Amr Talaat, Egypt’s Minister of CIT, stated that the opening of the Deloitte Innovation Hub in Cairo demonstrates global confidence in Egypt as a prime destination for IT services and digital innovation. He highlighted Egypt’s strong base of young, skilled talent in modern digital technologies, which attracts foreign investments. Dr. Talaat also emphasized the state’s commitment to fostering high-value jobs for Egyptian youth, increasing digital exports, and building a knowledge-based economy, noting that Egypt’s digital exports reached $6.2 billion in 2023.

The Deloitte Innovation Hub in Cairo stands as one of the firm's pioneering delivery centers, having commenced operations in September 2023. Since its inception, the Innovation Hub has rapidly expanded to over 350 of Egypt’s top talent, including fresh graduates and experienced hires, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing and empowering local talent.

Ahmed El-Zaher, CEO of Egypt’s IT Agency, praised the inaugural of the Deloitte Innovation Hub in Egypt, highlighting the hub’s potential to create high-value jobs for Egyptian youth, drive economic growth, and enhance Egypt’s competitive edge in the global outsourcing market. The center will foster innovation and advanced technological solutions, boosting Egypt’s digital economy and increasing IT services exports.

Deloitte Innovation Hub’s leader, Hani Girgis, commented saying, “Our investment in the Deloitte Innovation Hub reflects our commitment to the Egyptian market and a resounding vote of confidence in its capacity to cultivate world-class talent. The Innovation Hub will enable us to foster and develop local talent, making an impact that matters to Egyptian people and society, as well as deliver exceptional value to our clients across different markets in Europe and the Middle East.”

The Innovation Hub is poised to offer a comprehensive suite of services catering to clients across Europe and the region, encompassing Artificial Intelligence and Data Analysis, Marketing & Commerce, Cloud, Cyber, and Enterprise Resource Planning. The Hub's expansion plans aim to reach 5,000-strong workforce in coming years to diversify Deloitte’s service offerings, further amplifying its impact across diverse business verticals.