Dubai, UAE – Deloitte has announced the expansion of its cutting-edge Silicon to Service (S2S) AI offering, powered by Dell Technologies and NVIDIA, to the Middle East. This move follows the recent global launch of the S2S platform, which is designed to accelerate AI adoption across various industries and empower AI sovereignty.

The S2S service offering integrates Dell's PowerEdge XE9 servers, PowerScale storage, and NVIDIA Blackwell accelerated computing platform. This advanced infrastructure enables organizations to rapidly deploy and scale AI solutions for mission-critical operations, on any infrastructure formation, including on-premise. With its introduction to the Middle East, governments and businesses across the region can now access this comprehensive AI foundation to drive innovation and operational efficiency.

The S2S offering delivers secure, scalable AI capabilities tailored to a wide range of use cases, including AI agents that can enhance human productivity, cyber risk identification, and real time analysis of large datasets in critical sectors like government, financial services, healthcare, energy, and more. By bringing this state-of-the-art capability to the Middle East, Deloitte aims to empower organizations in the region to harness the transformative potential of AI.

Commenting on this announcement on the sidelines of GITEX 2025, Yousef Barkawie, Partner in Engineering, AI & Data at Deloitte Middle East, said: “Artificial intelligence presents regional and global organizations with unprecedented opportunities to innovate and scale. With the rollout of our Silicon-2-Service offering in the Middle East, Deloitte continues to lead AI business adoption in the region, supporting public and private organizations throughout their entire AI journey in order to unlock their full potential.”

Businesses in the Middle East seeking robust AI infrastructure solutions can now benefit from the availability of the S2S offering, designed to meet the demands of today’s dynamic business environment and preserve AI sovereignty.

About Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP:

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP ("DME") is the affiliate for the territories of the Middle East and Cyprus of Deloitte NSE LLP ("NSE"), a UK limited liability partnership and member firms of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL").

DME is a leading professional services organization established in the Middle East region with uninterrupted presence since 1926.

DME provides services throughout 23 offices in 15 countries with more than 7,000 partners, directors and staff.

About Deloitte:

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the “Deloitte organization”). DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm sand related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL, NSE and DME do not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte provides Audit & Assurance, Tax & Legal and Consulting and related services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies.

