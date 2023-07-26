DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Salesforce and Deloitte Digital announced a collaboration to provide businesses around the world with the accelerators and strategies they need to deploy trusted AI for CRM. Deloitte Digital will offer its AI services, industry experience, and deep knowledge of data protection regulations to help organizations implement and scale AI Cloud. Together, Salesforce and Deloitte Digital will help clients harness the power of AI for CRM to deliver tailored customer experiences, supercharge company productivity, and safeguard their data.

Why it matters: Deploying AI for CRM requires trust and data security.

New Salesforce research reveals that 73% of employees perceive generative AI as introducing new security risks, and almost 60% of those intending to use the technology lack knowledge regarding data security measures.

Driving the news: In this collaboration, customers will have access to:

Strategies Ready to Deploy AI for CRM : Quantitative, research-backed trust framework to prepare customers to deploy AI for CRM in a way that addresses security, privacy, and compliance requirements from customers and leads to loyalty and brand equity.

: Quantitative, research-backed trust framework to prepare customers to deploy AI for CRM in a way that addresses security, privacy, and compliance requirements from customers and leads to loyalty and brand equity. Industry-Specific AI Use Cases : Deloitte Digital AI readiness labs with dedicated industry-specific immersive experiences to explore the potential of generative AI and accelerate the adoption of the AI Cloud across various sectors, including technology, healthcare, and financial services.

: Deloitte Digital AI readiness labs with dedicated industry-specific immersive experiences to explore the potential of generative AI and accelerate the adoption of the AI Cloud across various sectors, including technology, healthcare, and financial services. Upskilling in AI for CRM Success: The Deloitte AI Academy’s commitment to upskill 10,000 professionals across the globe will include training programs to develop and enhance generative AI for CRM skills, fostering the next generation of talent within the Salesforce ecosystem.

Trusted AI for CRM: AI Cloud is built for CRM – supercharging customer experiences and company productivity by bringing together AI, data, analytics, and automation to provide trusted, open, real-time generative AI that is enterprise ready. AI Cloud will enable:

Sales reps to quickly auto-generate personalized emails tailored to their customer’s needs.

Service teams to auto-generate personalized agent chat replies and case summaries.

Marketers to auto-generate personalized content to engage customers and prospects across email, mobile, web, and advertising.

Commerce teams to auto-generate insights and recommendations to deliver customized commerce experiences at every step of the buyer’s journey.

Developers to auto-generate code, predict potential bugs in code, and suggest fixes.

Soundbites:

“Today every organization must become an AI-first company to compete, and that can only be done by adopting technologies rooted in trust and transparency. Salesforce’s work with Deloitte Digital will help ensure organizations have the strategies and technologies they need to confidently adopt and deploy AI for CRM, driving personalized customer experiences and immediate business outcomes.” – Clara Shih, CEO of Salesforce AI

“For many years, Deloitte has been leading the industry in AI capabilities anchored in trust. With our extended focus and collaboration with Salesforce, we are able to offer our clients the technical experience and industry-specific knowledge to help them design, develop, and deploy AI solutions that optimize CRM processes, enable personalized customer interactions, and generate actionable insights for strategic decision-making.” – Jim Rowan, principal and U.S. leader for Deloitte Consulting’s Strategy & Analytics business

