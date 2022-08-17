Dubai, UAE- Deloitte China and Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, have jointly established the Deloitte-Alibaba Cloud Auto Industry Center. The center will focus on providing customers in the automobile industry end-to-end solutions including autonomous driving, intelligent manufacturing and digital marketing.

Backed by Deloitte China Automotive Sector cloud services team with experts in autonomous driving, intelligent network connectivity, digital supply chain, intelligent manufacturing, digital marketing and cybersecurity, the center understands how to solve customers’ challenges. Together with Alibaba Cloud’s leading cloud computing capabilities, such as networking, artificial intelligence, elastic compute, the parties aim to support automobile industry’s digitalisation journey, leveraging the benefits of cloud computing technologies to capture the vast opportunity in the automobile industry.

"Deloitte estimates that by 2030, there will be around 82.5 million autonomous vehicles globally, and by 2035, China will be the largest autonomous vehicle market with more than 5.7 million vehicles,” said Deloitte China Automotive Industry Leader Andy Zhou. “Chinese autonomous driving industry is pioneering a new era driven by technology competition, ecology, consumer perceptions, and regulations."

Li Qiang, General Manager for Vehicle Industry, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence, said, “Alibaba Cloud has provided stable and reliable cloud computing services for more than 70% domestic auto vehicle enterprises. As software-defined vehicles becomes more popular, we are confident to support more enterprises digitalisation journey and eventually, be cloud-native, in order to enjoy the benefits brought about by the digitalisation of the entire vehicle value chain.”