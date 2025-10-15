Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Deloitte and Palo Alto Networks today announced the opening of the Middle East’s first Cortex XSIAM (Extended Security Intelligence and Automation Management) Executive Briefing Center at Deloitte’s regional headquarters in Dubai. The launch, coinciding with GITEX Global 2025, reflects both organizations’ strategic commitment to advancing Security Operations Center (SOC) capabilities in the region through artificial intelligence, automation, and integrated cybersecurity solutions.

The newly established Executive Briefing Center (EBC) will serve as an interactive environment where clients can experience how Palo Alto Networks AI-driven Cortex XSIAM platform can help them cut MTTR by up to 98% with 75% less manual work. The center is designed to provide a hands-on, scenario-driven experience that demonstrates how security operations can be transformed from reactive incident response to proactive, intelligence-led defence. Clients will benefit from live demonstrations, tailored consultations, and guided walkthroughs that highlight practical applications of next-generation SOC platform capabilities.

Commenting on the launch, Tariq Ajmal, Cyber Leader at Deloitte Middle East, said: “The launch of the Middle East’s first Cortex XSIAM Executive Briefing Center marks a significant milestone in our efforts to redefine the future of security operations. Our goal is to help organizations transition from traditional models to smarter, faster, and more strategic SOCs. Together with Palo Alto Networks, we are enabling clients to achieve meaningful cyber maturity and resilience.”



Samer El Kodsi, RVP, Gulf and North Africa at Palo Alto Networks added: “The new Cortex XSIAM EBC in Dubai represents a pivotal advancement for cybersecurity in the region. By bringing together Deloitte’s trusted advisory capabilities with the data, AI, and automation of our industry-leading Cortex XSIAM platform, we are jointly empowering organizations to transform their security operations.”

Deloitte brings deep cybersecurity consulting expertise, focusing on embedding technology within business operations, aligning cybersecurity with enterprise risk management, and enabling long-term transformation. In partnership with Palo Alto Networks, the new EBC is positioned not only as a demonstration space, but as a strategic enabler for organizations seeking to modernize their security operations.

As cyber threats grow in both scale and complexity regionally and globally, organizations are increasingly viewing cybersecurity as a core component of business resilience and digital transformation. The 4th edition of Deloitte’s Global Future of Cyber Survey, conducted with nearly 1,200 cybersecurity decision-makers across 43 countries, reveals that organizations with mature cyber capabilities are 27% more likely to achieve tangible business outcomes. Additionally, 57% of global respondents plan to increase cybersecurity investment over the next 12 to 24 months, underscoring a growing recognition of cybersecurity’s strategic value.

The launch of the Cortex XSIAM EBC underscores the commitment of Deloitte and Palo Alto Networks to help organizations across the Middle East enhance their cyber maturity. By combining an advanced AI-driven platform with strategic consulting, the two firms aim to equip enterprises with the tools and frameworks necessary to adapt to a rapidly evolving threat landscape.

This initiative also aligns with the broader digital transformation agendas of the UAE and other Gulf countries. As regional economies accelerate toward a digital future, robust and adaptive cybersecurity infrastructure is essential to sustaining progress and resilience.

