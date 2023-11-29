Riyadh, KSA:

Dell Technologies is hosting the Dell Technologies Forum in Saudi Arabia on November 29, 2023 at Al Faisaliah Hotel in Riyadh.

Under the theme of "Transforming Ideas into Innovation Faster," the forum aims to be a catalyst for empowering organizations in Saudi Arabia to seize new digital-first opportunities and explore the latest technology solutions in the fields of Artificial Intelligence, multicloud, datacenters, cybersecurity and more.

This comes at an opportune time as digital transformation continues to take center stage for businesses in the Kingdom. According to Dell’s latest Innovation Index study, the vast majority (93%) of businesses in Saudi Arabia are actively seeking out technologies to help them realize their innovation goal.

Throughout the event, industry experts including Marc O'Regan, Chief Technology Officer, EMEA, at Dell Technologies, Suhail Hasanain, Director, Public Sector Saudi Arabia, Dell Technologies, and Feras Mulla, Telco Director at Dell Technologies will share valuable insights to increase Saudi business’ readiness for the digital future and drive their success. The forum will also feature a wide range of workshops, sessions, and moderated panels, where participants will have the opportunity to connect with Dell experts through customized technical sessions.

With Dell’s longstanding presence in the Kingdom, the company is committed to helping organizations in Saudi Arabia unlock their digital futures.

Mohamed Talaat, Vice President for Saudi, Egypt, Libya, Levant and Turkey at Dell Technologies, said: “Our primary focus is to help organizations accelerate their business transformation initiatives. The Dell Technologies Forum provides an opportunity to explore new frontiers with our customers as we forge a better future for all.”

To stay at the forefront of innovation in Saudi Arabia and discover what the Kingdom’s next frontier is, register here.

