Dubai, UAE - As part of the Dell AI Factory’s growing AI devices and infrastructure offerings, Dell expands its broad portfolio of AI PCs and workstations with the leading number of Copilot+ PCs powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon® X Elite and Snapdragon® X Plus. The brand-new class of devices transforms the AI PC experience with extraordinary performance and battery life, upleveled productivity and powerful security. Dell’s five new laptops, XPS 13, Inspiron 14 Plus, Inspiron 14, Latitude 7455 and Latitude 5455, offer a range of consumer and commercial options that deliver exceptional speed and AI performance to elevate computing and simplify tasks.

With AI processing locally on the device across the custom-integrated Qualcomm Oryon™ CPU, GPU and neural processing unit (NPU), Dell’s new AI PCs offer:



Groundbreaking battery life.



45 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of performance on the NPU, to run AI tasks more efficiently.



Instantaneous results when searching your own content using on-device Copilot.

Amplified creativity

Built for AI, XPS 13 is the first XPS to feature Copilot+ powered by Snapdragon X Elite. The already iconic laptop now has powerful on-device AI that delivers cutting-edge responsiveness and impressive speed for navigating demanding workloads and freeing up time to be more creative, all the while extending time away from the outlet. XPS 13 is Dell’s thinnest and lightest XPS and now has all-day battery life with up to 27 hours, suitable for everyday productivity and content creation.

Consumers can also choose from two new Inspiron AI laptops with exceptional battery life, ideal for students and multitaskers. Both Inspiron 14 Plus (available in ice blue) and Inspiron 14 (available in titan grey) are crafted with light weight, low emissions aluminum and are energy efficient with EPEAT Gold rating.



Inspiron 14 Plus features the Snapdragon X Plus platform with up to 15 hours of battery life, enabling a faster and more efficient experience. The device offers an upleveled video and audio experience with quad speakers and a QHD+ display with 400nit brightness.



Inspiron 14 is powered by Snapdragon X Plus and provides an easy-to-use platform with features like voice commands and a mechanical privacy shutter for extra security.

Unmatched productivity for the business professional

New Latitude AI laptops with Copilot+ feature Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite 12-core and Snapdragon Plus 10-core processors, packing game-changing performance and exceptional battery life for today’s busy worker. Users can operate efficiently and smoothly throughout the day without needing to charge, staying productive no matter where they work.



The Latitude 7455 is a premium AI laptop up to 21 hours of battery life stacked with a stunning 14-inch QHD+ touch display, quad speakers with AI noise reduction, Qualcomm® FastConnect™ Wi-Fi 7 and optional 5G for greater connectivity and collaboration. As Dell’s thinnest Latitude laptop ever, team members have the mobile form factor they need for productivity at the desk or on-the-go. The all-aluminum chassis is built with a combination of low emissions and recycled aluminum.



The Latitude 5455 packs performance in a mainstream AI business laptop option with a 16:10 FHD+ display and dual speakers. Multiple layers of hardware and firmware security features also protect the Latitudes, from rigorous controls at the supply chain to deep defenses at the BIOS level.



Beyond the device, new Dell Implementation Services for Microsoft Copilot solutions rapidly enable more efficient ways of working across the entire organization, reducing risk and preparing the right users to fully adopt Copilot technologies.

New AI experiences mean more time back in the day

Dell’s Copilot+ PCs take productivity, creativity and communication a step further. With new exclusive AI experiences powered by Snapdragon X Series platforms, users can take back time in their day and focus on the tasks that matter most.



Recall remembers everything you’ve done on your device and stores it securely on your PC, not in the cloud, making it quick and easy to pick up where you left off. Easily search for files and applications you were working on weeks ago using natural and descriptive language of what you remember to quickly get back to work.



Using Cocreator, you can create AI generated images using a combination of descriptive words and your brushstrokes. You can iterate the image in real time to make it exactly as you like for when you need visuals for a PPT presentation or want to unlock your kids’ creativity.



Live Captions adds the ability to translate any live or pre-recorded audio from 44 languages to English, making it even more seamless to connect with friends and colleagues on video calls.



New Windows Studio effects adjust lighting and offer new creative filters to enhance call collaboration.



Auto Super Resolution uses AI to upscale your videos and games in real-time for smooth streaming and gameplay.

An AI connected ecosystem

Complete the AI ecosystem with one of two new keyboards, featuring a dedicated Copilot key for quick access to Copilot, the everyday AI companion.



The Dell Silent Keyboard and Mouse (KM555) - ideal for open office environments - they provide silent typing, clicking, scrolling and gliding, in a space-saving compact design and offers up to 36 months of battery life.



The Dell Wired Collaboration Keyboard (KB525C), the world’s first wired collaboration keyboard for Zoom and Microsoft Teams, features dedicated keys designed for seamless performance during conference calls including microphone mute/unmute, video on/off, screen share and chat.

As companies plan for the AI PC refresh, Dell recovery and recycling services provide customers with a seamless and secure way to responsibly retire devices, while addressing their own sustainability goals. With the Environmental Impact Report feature for Asset Recovery Services, Dell is the only OEM to offer a personalized, real-time report, dynamically updated and aligned with ISO 14000 standards.

Partner quotes

“Leveraging Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus, Dell has created best-in-class products that can keep up with the AI use cases that will simplify consumer workflows. Together, we are delivering powerful and intelligent Copilot+ capabilities, and empowering customers,” said Kedar Kondap, SVP & GM, compute and gaming, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Together, it adds up to powerful performance, long battery life, and on-device generative AI. We are proud to power these products and enable Copilot+ for Dell users.”

“It’s a thrilling new era of AI PCs, and our collaboration with industry leaders like Dell enables us to develop innovative devices that seamlessly integrate new AI experiences, enhancing our customer's productivity and creativity like never before. Our deep engineering collaboration has been crucial in delivering productive and secure PCs for commercial, consumer and gaming customers for decades. With Dell’s launch of their Copilot+ PCs spanning Inspiron, XPS, and Latitude series, we will bring new AI experiences to life for consumers and businesses alike, taking advantage of on-device and cloud AI to empower individuals and organizations to achieve more,” states Mark Linton, VP device partner sales, Microsoft Corp.

Final words

AI PCs have dominated headlines in 2024 with the introduction of the NPU, which was brought to the consumer, gaming and commercial devices earlier this year. And now, with Dell Copilot+ PCs powered by Snapdragon, the next level of breakthrough AI experiences is being delivered.

