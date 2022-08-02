Cairo, Egypt: – Delivery Hero, the world’s leading local delivery platform and the parent company of MENA’s leading brand “talabat”, announced that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative (“UNGC”), in line with its intention to build a company that future generations can be proud of. The UNGC is a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices. In becoming a participant, Delivery Hero proudly joins more than 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business entities, based in over 160 countries worldwide, that actively commit to taking responsibility for their environmental and social impact. With the decision to join the UNGC, Delivery Hero is committing to uphold the UNGC principles, and contribute to the development of a more sustainable environment through its CSR & Sustainability initiatives, including its existing sustainable packaging program and global food donation scheme. This participation is driven by one of the company’s core values: “we are Heroes because we care.”

Jeffrey Oatham, Senior Director of CSR, Sustainability and Safety at Delivery Hero, said: “We’re very proud to be putting our name to the UN Global Compact, underlining our ongoing commitment to making responsible choices in all areas of our business. We recognise that this comes with greater responsibility to disclose and constantly improve our business activities. Keeping this top of mind, we will continue to examine our global practices in order to maximize Delivery Hero’s capacity for positive impact, using the UNGC as a guide to always strive for higher standards.”

ABOUT DELIVERY HERO

Delivery Hero is the world’s leading local delivery platform, operating its service in over 70 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is now part of the MDAX stock market index. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com