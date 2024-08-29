Dubai, UAE: talabat, the leading on-demand food and Q-commerce app for everyday deliveries, confirmed today that its parent company, Delivery Hero, is preparing a listing of talabat on the Dubai Financial Market (“DFM”) in Q4 2024. Please see the announcement here.

The execution of an IPO remains subject to regulatory approvals, market conditions and further resolutions of the Management Board and Supervisory Board of Delivery Hero. Delivery Hero and talabat will provide updates regarding the potential listing as required.

About talabat

Since launching in Kuwait in 2004, talabat, the leading on-demand food and Q-commerce app for everyday deliveries, has been offering convenience and reliability to its customers. talabat’s local roots run deep, offering a real understanding of the needs of the communities we serve in eight countries across the region. We harness innovative technology and knowledge to simplify everyday life for our customers, optimize operations for our restaurants and local shops, and provide riders with reliable earning opportunities daily. At talabat, we foster an innovative environment where our talabaty employees can strive to create a positive impact across the region through the use of our platform.

