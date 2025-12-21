Kuwait: Deliveroo Kuwait has entered into a commercial agreement with Cari following Cari’s decision to shift away from operating in Kuwait. As part of this transition, Cari customers will be invited to join Deliveroo, ensuring they can enjoy a wide selection of food, grocery and retail offerings.

Cari customers will be invited to sign up on Deliveroo. Eligible customers will be welcomed with 6 months of free Deliveroo Plus Gold and a 10 KWD voucher bundle, which can be redeemed until January 11, 2026. With Deliveroo Plus, customers receive unlimited free delivery, 5% credit back on grocery orders over KWD12, exclusive offers, and a reliable delivery experience designed to give them more value on every order - all subject to eligibility and the applicable terms and conditions.

This collaboration strengthens Deliveroo’s presence in Kuwait and supports all three sides of the marketplace. Merchant partners will benefit from access to a larger customer base and increased visibility; riders will continue to benefit from a healthy and growing marketplace; and customers will enjoy expanded selection across local favourites, international brands and trusted grocery and retail partners.

Having launched in Kuwait in February 2019 and joined the DoorDash portfolio in 2025, this deal underlines Deliveroo’s long-term investment in the Middle East and ambition to deliver the best experience for customers, partners and riders alike.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is changing the way people eat and shop by bringing the neighbourhood to your door, unlocking a wealth of hyperlocal choice across restaurants, grocery and retail, with fast and reliable delivery, at the right price.

Founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski, Deliveroo joined forces with DoorDash (NASDAQ: DASH) in 2025. Together, we operate in over 40 countries, nine of which are with Deliveroo’s product and brand. You can read more on the Deliveroo website.