Doha, Qatar – Deliveroo Qatar announces its partnership with Workinton Qatar, a leading co-working space, to sponsor the food and beverage offerings for all community events hosted at Workinton Qatar. This collaboration aims to enhance the experience of professionals and entrepreneurs by offering them delicious food and drink options during their events.

Whether it’s a networking event, workshop, or social gathering, Deliveroo will be there to fuel creativity and collaboration with a range of culinary delights, ensuring that attendees enjoy a variety of high-quality food and beverage selections from local restaurants.

“We are thrilled to partner with Workinton Qatar and support their community initiatives,” said Seham Alhusaini, General Manager at Deliveroo Qatar and Kuwait. “As members of the Workinton Qatar community since our launch, we’ve always valued the synergy between our brands. This partnership is a natural progression, allowing us to enhance the food experiences we share and support the vibrant network of professionals within the community.”

"Deliveroo's support is a fantastic addition to our community members" said Neha Maqsood, Community Lead at Workinton Qatar. "We believe that good food fosters good conversation, and we are excited to offer our members an elevated experience during our events through Deliveroo's diverse wide selection.

Workinton Qatar is known for its vibrant atmosphere that encourages networking and collaboration among professionals from diverse backgrounds. With Deliveroo’s sponsorship, the food and beverage offerings will add an extra layer of enjoyment, while participants focus on building connections and sharing ideas.

About Deliveroo:

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 181,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as around 135,000 riders to provide the best on-demand delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe. Deliveroo operates across 10 markets, including Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Qatar, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.