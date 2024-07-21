Kuwait: Deliveroo has announced the second round of restaurant winners of the year.

For the second quarter of 2024, the winner of the ‘Most Loved Coffee Shop’ award is The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, celebrated for its exceptional brews and cosy atmosphere. Yelo Pizza has earned the title of 'Most Loved Pizza Restaurant’ in honour of its delicious, cheesy pizzas that have won the hearts of locals. Freej Swaileh, renowned globally for its Kuwaiti cuisine, now proudly holds the award for 'Most Loved Kuwaiti Restaurant,’ while Good Stuff secured the award for ‘Best Service’ for constantly ensuring a memorable dining experience for all its patrons.

In celebration of the winners, customers will have the chance to enjoy a limited time, 25% discount on each of the restaurant award winners, over the next 2 weeks.

Deliveroo Restaurant Awards are a quarterly celebration that recognizes exceptional restaurants and culinary pioneers who are reshaping the dining scene nationwide. The awards take place every three months, with winners across various categories including: Most Loved, which recognizes the most popular restaurant across three different cuisines every quarter; Best Service, which is awarded to the restaurant with the highest rating on Deliveroo, and Top Newcomer, which is reserved for new restaurants that have recently joined the Deliveroo app.

“Deliveroo Restaurant Awards are designed to consistently highlight restaurants that excel in outstanding service and exquisite cuisine on the Deliveroo platform and are a testament to the dedication and passion of our restaurant partners. We believe that by recognizing and celebrating their achievements, we can inspire even greater culinary innovation and elevate the food culture in our community. We look forward to seeing which restaurants will be celebrated in next quarter’s edition and encourage everyone to participate and support their favourite local eateries,” said Seham AlHusaini, General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait & Qatar.

To learn more about the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards or to experience everything this quarter’s winners have to offer, customers can download the Deliveroo app.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 183,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as around 135,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world.

Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe. Deliveroo operates across 10 markets, including Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Qatar, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.