Kuwait: Driven by its ongoing commitment to supporting local communities, Deliveroo has partnered with humanitarian activists in Kuwait to promote food box donations via the Deliveroo app during Ramadan, in collaboration with its partner 'Food Box'. This initiative aligns with Deliveroo's goal of fighting against hunger as part of its global Full Life campaign.

This Ramadan, Deliveroo collaborated with Dr. Mohammad Al Kanderi and Yousef Al Seddeqi, who assisted the Deliveroo team in the donation process and took part in the packing and distribution efforts.

For the third consecutive year, customers in Kuwait will also be able to do their part in donating food boxes containing basic foods and essential ingredients by purchasing them through the Deliveroo app. The donations raised will be distributed with the help of Deliveroo and a local charity to families in need.

Deliveroo employees will also lend their efforts to the distribution process and play a vital role in raising awareness about the campaign, its goals, and how to get involved.

Seham AlHusaini, General Manager at Deliveroo, said: “At Deliveroo, our aim is to make a positive impact in the local communities in which we serve. That is why we are proud to collaborate with these activists to support local disadvantaged families and people in need throughout Ramadan. With our fantastic customers, riders, restaurant and grocery partners by our side, we are excited to achieve our donation goal and play our part in helping to tackle food insecurity.”

Dr. Mohammad Al Kanderi, said: “We could not be more excited to collaborate with Deliveroo to help donate food relief boxes to those in need during this month. We look forward to building on Deliveroo’s annual Full Life campaign and we encourage everyone to do their part, one food relief box at a time.”

Yousef Al Seddeqi, said: “Partnering with Deliveroo provided a wonderful opportunity to take advantage of Deliveroo’s fantastic delivery resources for a good cause. We are looking forward to achieving our collective goal of providing local communities with the relief they need.”

Deliveroo’s Full Life campaign allows customers to donate food relief boxes from Food Box on the Deliveroo app. All food boxes will then be delivered through Deliveroo and a local charity, whose members will assist in their distribution to communities in need.

A variety of food boxes are available for purchase starting from KD 4.9, giving buyers the option to choose Food Box relief boxes to suit their budgets and making it easier for everyone to give back. Deliveroo welcomes support from all customers, noting that each curated box will include essential food ingredients such as rice, wheat, sugar, oils, canned food, pasta, lentils, and other staples. To donate a food box, search for “Food Box” on the Deliveroo app or place an order through this link: https://deliveroo.com.kw/menu/kuwait/kuwait-free-trade-zone/food-box-kuwait?utm_campaign=organic&utm_medium=referrer&utm_source=menu_share

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 183,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as around 135,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world.

Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe. Deliveroo operates across 10 markets, including Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Qatar, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.