Dubai, UAE: Deliveroo UAE has announced its collaboration with EEE Moto and EcoWay to pilot electric bikes for sustainable delivery in Dubai. This month-long initiative, kicking off on June 10th 2024, marks a significant step toward promoting eco-friendly delivery solutions in the region.

As part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts for sustainability, and considering its own global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) pillar of achieving net zero and reducing waste, Deliveroo is exploring electric vehicles (EVs) as a greener alternative to the traditional motorbikes currently in use. The pilot programme aims to test the performance of electric bikes and battery-swapping technology solutions in real-world delivery scenarios.

The battery-swapping stations will boast fully charged batteries and be strategically placed within Deliveroo HOP sites alongside esteemed restaurant partners such as My Govindas and Jeff Darbar. Additionally, they will be integrated into the network of partner third-party logistics agencies; King Riders, MJQ, and Syed Asmar, as well as being accessible at EEE Moto and EcoWay’s dedicated battery swapping station facilities. This strategic placement is designed to ensure comprehensive testing and optimal coverage within the city while ensuring riders can efficiently swap out exhausted batteries in less than two minutes.

Yazan Aburaqabeh, Director of Operations at Deliveroo Middle East said, “At Deliveroo, we are constantly seeking ways to leverage technology and build strategic partnerships that support our mission to reduce our environmental impact. Collaborating with EEE Moto and EcoWay to launch this EV bike pilot is a significant step towards a greener future for delivery services in Dubai.”

Raushan Uttamchandani, Founder & CEO at EEE Moto said, “Our electric motorcycles and innovative battery swapping technology have been purpose built for operations in the UAE with the goal of offering clients operational savings while also increasing driver safety and reducing emissions. We’re proud to be partnering with Deliveroo and are confident that this pilot will demonstrate the benefits of working with our electric mobility solution and its viability for adoption across the last mile delivery sector in the UAE.”

Ivan Kroshnyi, Founder of EcoWay said, “At EcoWay our mission is to promote sustainable mobility solutions. Partnering with Deliveroo aligns perfectly with our vision of a greener, cleaner future. We are excited to see the positive impact this pilot will have on Dubai’s constantly evolving delivery ecosystem.”

This pilot is a testament to Deliveroo’s dedication to exploring alternative delivery solutions that foster a sustainable ecosystem. By testing the integration of electric bikes into its delivery fleet, Deliveroo aims to reduce its carbon footprint and support the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. This initiative follows Deliveroo’s other sustainability efforts, such as partnerships with Shredex to sustainably dispose of rider kits, and Dubai Can to reduce the use of single-use plastic.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 183,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as around 135,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe. Deliveroo operates across 10 markets, including Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Qatar, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.

About EEE Moto:

EEE Moto is a disruptive startup, based in Dubai, pioneering the adoption of electric motorcycles in the last mile delivery sector in the UAE. Founded in 2022, as a subsidiary of VCR International, EEE Moto set out to build electric mobility solutions in the UAE. With an initial focus of “ELECTRIFYING Last-Mile Deliveries”, EEE Moto has launched electric motorcycles with an innovative battery swapping technology to give drivers unlimited range during operations. EEE’s electric motorcycles run on swappable batteries which have been designed specifically considering the high temperatures in the UAE. After successful pilots and collaboration with clients, EEE is planning to roll out a network of battery swapping stations across the UAE, in order to facilitate the adoption of its motorcycles. Through the adoption of EEE’s electric motorcycles, clients and delivery drivers can expect benefits such as: operational savings, increased driver safety, live fleet tracking, reduced noise pollution and reduced carbon emissions. For more information about EEE Moto at it’s comprehensive electric mobility solution, visit www.eeemoto.com or email electrify.me@eeemoto.com