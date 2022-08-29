The distribution of refillable bottles to agency riders will result in an annual reduction of at least 1 million 1L plastic water bottles

Deliveroo is encouraging riders, restaurant partners and customers to support the initiative by using refillable water bottles and water filters

Dubai: Deliveroo joins the Dubai Can initiative to help reduce the use of single-use plastic water bottles. In light of this, and as part of its global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy, Deliveroo is distributing reusable water bottles to agency riders across Dubai to encourage them to reduce the use of bottles made of single-use plastic.

Launched in February 2022 by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Can is a sustainability initiative that aims to empower communities to reduce the usage of single-use plastic water bottles. Today, there are over 40 stations available to residents with an additional 10 that are scheduled to be installed by the end of 2022. Increasing Dubai residents’ access to water stations enables their accessibility to free and safe drinking water, which encourages the use of refillable water bottles and creates a culture of conscious living by driving awareness on single plastic alternatives and sustainability issues.

To support the ambitious sustainability drive, Deliveroo has joined the Dubai Can movement with the objective to reduce riders’ consumption of single-use plastic water bottles throughout the day. Through the reusable bottles, Deliveroo aims to reduce the usage of single-use plastic bottles by at least 1 million 1L plastic bottles per year.

Deliveroo agency riders are encouraged to refill their bottles through the many touch points across Dubai. These include the various Dubai Can stations, Deliveroo Editions sites, Deliveroo’s Hop site, as well as the Roo Vans. Deliveroo is also encouraging restaurant partners and customers to help refill riders’ bottles through the use of water dispensers when riders are picking up an order or delivering one.

Anis Harb, General Manager at Deliveroo Middle East said, “I am proud to announce that Deliveroo is joining the Dubai Can initiative to contribute towards the city’s efforts to reduce the use of single-use plastic water bottles. As a socially responsible company, Deliveroo is committed to making environmentally friendly choices, and to do so, we believe in leading by example. Distributing reusable water bottles to our agency riders will go a long way in encouraging them to refill their bottles through the various touch points across the city; thereby saving at least 1m bottles annually. We hope to continue moving forward in this direction to help Dubai Can empower communities in reducing waste as the initiative grows in the future.”

In addition to Deliveroo’s agency riders receiving reusable bottles, the leading food delivery service has also replaced water bottles with dispensers in their UAE Headquarters resulting in most employees adopting the use of reusable bottles.

Dubai Can aligns with the Dubai 2040 Urban Masterplan and Dubai’s commitment to helping the UAE achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals and UAE NetZero 2050 initiative. It is in line with this vision that Deliveroo aims to continue building their ESG-driven initiatives in the UAE - in this case, one reusable bottle at a time.

-Ends-

About Deliveroo:

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with over 170,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as over 190,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe.

Deliveroo operates across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.