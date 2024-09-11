Dubai, UAE – In line with its mission to continuously improve rider safety and well-being, Deliveroo has completed a first-aid training initiative for riders with the support of Eatimad, a leading training institute in the region. This initiative coincides with World First-Aid Day, which falls on 14 September every year.

The session by Eatimad was designed for individuals without a medical background who want to be prepared to assist in emergency situations. It focused on equipping riders with the knowledge, skills, and confidence needed to act swiftly during critical moments. Riders learnt first-aid techniques, including CPR for all age groups, managing sudden injuries like bleeding and fractures, handling sudden illnesses, and responding to environmental emergencies. The session by Eatimad is accredited by the American Safety and Health Institute and recognised internationally, with certification valid for two years. Upon successful completion of the training, riders were awarded a certificate acknowledging their commitment to serving the community as part of Deliveroo.

Yazan Aburaqabeh, Director of Operations at Deliveroo Middle East said, “Riders are essential members in our communities and cities at large. Their well-being and skills on the road are essential not just for their own safety, but for the protection of the communities they work in. Our collaboration with Eatimad for first-aid training provided our riders with essential first-aid skills, reinforcing our dedication to their well-being and our broader mission of contributing positively to the UAE community.”

Alamzeb Rehman Gul, a Deliveroo Rider who attended the training said, "Taking this first-aid training was very helpful. Apart from being safe on the road, I try to help people when I get a chance and I am happy that this training gave me the skills I need to really support the community when needed.”

This initiative underscores Deliveroo's unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of its riders and the broader community. By equipping riders with vital first-aid skills, Deliveroo not only enhances their safety on the road but also empowers them to make a positive impact in emergency situations, furthering its mission to contribute meaningfully to the UAE community.

