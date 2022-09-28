Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Delinea, a leading provider of privileged access management (PAM) solutions for seamless security, today announced its participation at GITEX Global 2022 under the theme ‘Privileged access is now more accessible’. With this marking the first time the company will participate at the region’s largest technology show under its new brand identity, Delinea is set to demonstrate the full breadth of solutions within its award-winning PAM portfolio.

Visitors to Delinea’s stand (H2-B23) will have the opportunity to learn how the company’s modern PAM solutions empower organisations to secure their digital assets both on-prem and in the cloud, while aligning with compliance requirements. Delinea’s comprehensive solutions portfolio enables companies to provide authenticated users with just-in-time, just enough access to data, servers, and applications to complete their tasks, without hampering productivity. It also offers end-to-end monitoring and reporting for auditing purposes and to quickly identify abuse of privilege and thwart attacks.

“As organisations continue their digital transformations, they face increasingly challenging security requirements, but legacy PAM solutions are not designed for today’s hybrid environments,” said Mohammad Ismail, Regional Director - Middle East at Delinea. “Our core message to attendees at GITEX Global is that the opposite of complex isn’t simple – it’s seamless. Whether in the cloud or on-premises, Delinea’s powerful, customisable, and scalable security solutions are invisible to the end user, while simultaneously providing IT and security teams with the control they require. We are excited to have the opportunity to showcase all of this, and more, at GITEX.”

With a 100% channel-based approach to the market in the Middle East, Delinea sees GITEX Global as the ideal platform also to highlight its commitment to the regional channel. Partners have an essential role to play as trusted advisers to clients, providing accurate information on the latest challenges and suggesting the most appropriate solutions. For this reason, Delinea is investing heavily in training and enablement programmes to help partners achieve certification, overcome cyber skills shortages and expand their business opportunities.

