Muscat: In recognition of its exceptional efforts in fostering a dynamic and employee-centric work environment, National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, was awarded the prestigious ‘Best Work Culture of the Year’ accolade at the 2nd edition of the Oman Career Fair. Ms. Marwa Al Kharusi, Chief People Officer – General Manager at National Finance, graciously accepted the award on behalf of the company. The event, held on 28–29 May at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre under the theme ‘Empowering and Enhancing Talents’, aligned closely with the aspirations of Oman Vision 2040. This honour underscores National Finance’s commitment to cultivating a culture of innovation and growth, where employees are empowered to thrive. As a strategic partner of the event, the company further demonstrated its dedication to supporting national talent development and contributing meaningfully to the nation’s economic advancement.

The Oman Career Fair stands as the nation’s leading platform for developing local talent and aligning workforce capabilities with the evolving demands of the labour market. The 2025 edition convened key stakeholders from the public and private sectors, government entities, and aspiring jobseekers in a collaborative environment focused on bridging the gap between education, skills, and career pathways. Throughout the two-day event, National Finance engaged with students, graduates, and professionals, sharing valuable insights into the financial services sector, while showcasing its prowess in employee engagement, emphasizing the critical role of a positive and supportive workplace culture in enhancing productivity and overall employee satisfaction.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Tariq Sulaiman Al Farsi, Chief Executive Officer at National Finance, stated: “We are deeply honoured to be recognized for the ‘Best Work Culture of the Year’ at the Oman Career Fair. At National Finance, we remain committed to fostering a workplace where employee fulfillment and satisfaction are paramount. We strive to equip our team with the tools, resources, and opportunities needed for continuous personal and professional development.”

He added, “Our support for the Oman Career Fair 2025 reflects our strong belief in the vast potential of Omani youth and the importance of empowering them to thrive in an evolving economic landscape. Young Omanis have a vital role to play in shaping a resilient, innovative, and sustainable future. It is through their ambition, creativity, and dedication that the goals of the nation’s long-term development vision will be achieved.”

At National Finance, employees are recognized as the driving force behind the company’s success. Through a structured approach to engagement, the organization has implemented a variety of initiatives designed to support talent development and foster a culture of collaboration. From skill-building workshops to personal growth programs, staff are continually empowered to expand their capabilities and pursue meaningful career progression. Beyond professional development, National Finance also champions environmental and social responsibility within its workforce. By encouraging sustainable practices and community involvement, the company inspires employees to contribute to a broader purpose—creating lasting impact both within the organization and in the communities it serves.

National Finance’s support for the Oman Career Fair 2025 underscores its dedication to sustainable development through impactful capacity-building initiatives. By investing in the growth of national talent and fostering local capabilities, the company continues to play a pivotal role in shaping a skilled, resilient, and future-ready workforce, contributing to the long-term progress of nation’s economy.