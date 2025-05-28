Muscat, Oman: CNS Middle East, a leader in innovation and technology across the Middle East, in partnership with Fujifilm, a global leader in imaging and printing technologies, hosted an exclusive event on Monday, 26 May at the Intercontinental Hotel Muscat to unveil Fujifilm’s latest Multifunction Printing (MFP) technology in the Omani market.

The event brought together key decision-makers, IT leaders, and industry professionals from across Oman’s enterprise, government, and SME sectors, who gathered to explore how Fujifilm’s advanced MFPs are redefining the future of workplace printing. Attendees had the opportunity to witness live demonstrations of the state-of-the-art devices, followed by an interactive Q&A session with experts from CNS and Fujifilm.

Fujifilm’s MFPs, now available in Oman through CNS, are equipped with innovative LED print technology—delivering superior print quality, faster output, energy efficiency, and overall cost savings. The solutions also align with the region’s growing sustainability priorities, making them ideal for organizations seeking to modernize their printing infrastructure without compromising on environmental responsibility.

Cengiz Metin, General Manager, Device Technology Division at Fujifilm Middle East, added, “We are proud to partner with CNS to bring our innovative technology to the Omani market. The engagement and feedback we received from local organizations during the event were truly encouraging. Together with CNS, we are empowering businesses with tools that enhance productivity. This is a clear display of our joint commitment to shaping the printing landscape in Oman.”

Khodor Ezzeddine, Division Manager, Printing Solutions at CNS Middle East, commented, “We were thrilled by the strong interest and positive response at the event. This turnout reaffirms the growing demand for next-generation printing solutions in Oman. Our collaboration with Fujifilm is centered on providing high-performance, sustainable technology that meets the evolving needs of Omani businesses and beyond.”

The successful launch event marks a key milestone in the ongoing collaboration between CNS and Fujifilm, underscoring their shared commitment to delivering reliable, high-performance printing solutions that drive digital transformation across Oman - enabling organizations to streamline operations, enhance productivity, and achieve greater efficiency.

About CNS Middle East

Established in 1987, CNS Middle East, a Ghobash Group Enterprise, is a premier technology solutions provider dedicated to driving future advancements across the region. With a robust team of over 800 technology specialists, CNS excels in cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, fintech and business application solutions, along with emerging technologies, plus managed and engineering services. CNS serves as a trusted partner for businesses seeking transformative technology solutions and is committed to helping clients achieve mission-critical objectives through innovation and best-in-class services.

For more information, visit cns-me.com or write to info@cns-me.com.

