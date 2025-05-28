Abu Dhabi: Burjeel Holdings, a leading provider of super-specialty healthcare services in the MENA region, has officially inaugurated the Burjeel by the Beach Clinic at Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Island, marking a significant step in its ongoing commitment to expanding access to premium healthcare across the UAE. Strategically located in the heart of Saadiyat Island, the center is designed to serve the diverse community of residents, expatriates, tourists, and corporate professionals. The new center was launched by H.E. Sheikh Zayed bin Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and H.E. Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The launch event was attended by Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings, Mr. Saif Alfalahi, Vice Chairman & Non-Executive Director – Independent, Burjeel Holdings, and Mr. Omran Al Khoori, Executive Director, Burjeel Holdings, along with members of Burjeel’s senior management.

The center’s design embraces a ‘Burjeel by the Beach’ theme, creating a serene, coastal-inspired atmosphere that mirrors the tranquil surroundings of Saadiyat Island. This patient-centered approach ensures that the medical center provides expert care and a calming environment where individuals and families can prioritize their health and well-being.

The facility offers a comprehensive range of services, including Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Pediatrics, Obstetrics & Gynecology, and Psychiatry. In addition to its consulting doctors, the center will welcome visiting specialists from Burjeel’s broader network, ensuring continuous access to diverse medical expertise. For patients requiring more specialized interventions, the center will facilitate referrals to the Group’s flagship facility, Burjeel Medical City, for advanced care.

The center has state-of-the-art diagnostic technologies, including X-ray and ultrasound imaging, providing patients with fast, accurate diagnostic assessments. A fully integrated in-house pharmacy further enhances the center’s ability to deliver seamless care, enabling patients to access diagnostics, consultations, and medications all in one convenient location.

The center features six fully equipped consultation rooms, five specialized departments, and a dedicated treatment room. In addition, services such as phlebotomy for lab testing and on-site imaging ensure that patients receive a convenient and efficient care experience from start to finish.

“The opening of Burjeel by the Beach Clinic at Saadiyat Island is a key milestone in our mission to bring world-class healthcare closer to our communities. We are proud to offer a facility that combines expert care with a welcoming environment, allowing individuals and families to focus on their health and well-being,” said Mr. John Sunil, Group CEO of Burjeel Holdings.

The center will engage the community through wellness programs and corporate health partnerships, further nurturing preventive health practices and promoting the overall well-being of individuals, families, and businesses on the island.

“We are dedicated to providing holistic healthcare that meets the diverse needs of our community. We focus on ensuring that every patient receives compassionate care that supports their physical and mental well-being in an environment that promotes healing and relaxation,” said Dr. Sonia Malik, Consultant, Family Medicine and Medical Director of Burjeel by the Beach Clinic, Saadiyat Island.

The launch of Burjeel by the Beach Clinic at Saadiyat Island is part of Burjeel Holdings’ long-term healthcare expansion strategy, aimed at enhancing access to high-quality primary care while addressing the broad spectrum of healthcare needs in the community.