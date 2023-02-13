Dubai, United Arab Emirates: With its commitment to inspire healthy lifestyles and offer superior value, Fresh Del Monte is returning to Gulfood 2023, the largest food exhibition for suppliers and manufacturers.

Gulfood’s 28th edition, held at Dubai World Trade Center Centre from 20 – 24 February, aims to enhance the focus on sustainability and food costs and continue the shift towards more sustainable food production and consumption.

“Fresh Del Monte is dedicated to health and wellness driven by a passion for innovation, all of which inform our quest to produce healthy, whole fresh, or ready-to-eat fresh-cut options and juices, while caring for the environment and communities,” commented Racha El Aawar, Director, Marketing MENA.

Gulfood 2023 aims to inspire industry-wide transformation for the good of the entire ecosystem. Fresh Del Monte will leverage this dynamic platform to introduce new products and explore new channels to expand the business. The Fresh Del Monte stand at Gulfood 2023 will include National Poultry Company, a subsidiary of Fresh Del Monte, and will showcase their frozen and fresh poultry and meat products.

“Fresh Del Monte invests in the present to sustain the future. To do so, we choose to constantly innovate, rethink, explore, and create fresh, pioneering ideas for our products and processes, while ensuring excellence in everything we do,” El Aawar continued.

-Ends-

About Del Monte Fresh Produce Middle East and North Africa

The Del Monte group of companies in the Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”) is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of fresh and value-added fruits and vegetables and other fresh produce, ultra-fresh beverages and prepared food; refining the market and providing solutions for healthy eating. The Company’s agricultural and manufacturing practices are validated by local and international standards in sustainability, quality, food safety, and social accountability and comply with all applicable laws. The Company markets its products under the Del Monte® brand (under license from Del Monte Foods, Inc.), a symbol of product innovation, quality, freshness and reliability for over 125 years. MENA is an indirect subsidiary of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. and is not affiliated with certain other Del Monte companies around the world, including Del Monte Foods, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Del Monte Pacific Limited, Del Monte Canada, or Del Monte Asia Pte. Ltd.

*Source: AETOSWire

Contact:

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc.

Racha El Aawar, Regional Marketing Director, MENA

RElaawar@FreshDelmonte.com