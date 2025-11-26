Hydraulic Completion and AI-enabled BoreSite® data technologies to enhance performance and efficiency

Unconventional 12-well program drives advanced technology adoption in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Enersol, the advanced technology investment company jointly owned by ADNOC Drilling and Alpha Dhabi, announced today that its portfolio company Deep Well Services (DWS) has successfully signed its first contract with PETRONAS in Abu Dhabi. This milestone marks DWS’ first contract in the UAE and reinforces Enersol’s commitment to advancing intelligent, data-driven energy technologies across the region.

Dean Watson, CEO of Enersol, said: “This is a significant milestone for DWS and a proud moment for the Enersol family. By integrating data, automation, and AI-assisted systems, we’re redefining how well operations are executed. DWS’s entry into the UAE is a powerful demonstration of our portfolio’s ability to deliver performance, innovation, and local value creation.”

Mark Marmo, CEO of Deep Well Services, said, “This is a major milestone for DWS. With AI-assisted data acquisition and precision automation, DWS supports the operator’s ability to make real-time, data-backed decisions that drive measurable improvements throughout the well life cycle.”

“DWS’ automation and real-time insight are expected to enhance the consistency and efficiency of our well operations. This collaboration is aligned with our focus on performance, safety, and reliability across our operations,” said Max Vorobiev, CEO of PETRONAS Abu Dhabi.

Under the agreement, DWS will deploy its Hydraulic Completion Units and BoreSite® systems to support a 12-well unconventional program for PETRONAS in Abu Dhabi. This deployment brings advanced automation, precision control, and real-time data to complex operations, highlighting growing confidence in Enersol’s technology portfolio and its role in unlocking the UAE’s unconventional energy potential.

The contract recognises DWS’s proven track record in North and South America, where its patented technologies have become trusted platforms for upstream operations across the oil, gas, and geothermal sectors. With over 5,800 unconventional wells completed across key U.S. basins including the Permian and Appalachia, DWS brings world-class expertise to one of the most dynamic energy markets in the world.

The contract was established during ADIPEC 2025 in Abu Dhabi, the largest energy event in the world, where Enersol showcased its expanding portfolio of AI-driven, next-generation energy technology companies that are advancing the UAE’s leadership in unconventional and digital energy services.

About Deep Well Services

Deep Well Services (DWS) is an API Q2-registered leader in hydraulic completion and well interventions. Its patented technology delivers efficient, reliable performance across diverse energy environments.

BoreSite® is Deep Well Services’ proprietary AI-enabled data platform that delivers real-time insights to optimize well completion and intervention operations. By combining precision automation with advanced data acquisition, BoreSite® empowers operators to make faster, smarter decisions across the entire well lifecycle.

About Enersol

Enersol is a joint venture between ADNOC Drilling (ADX: ADNOCDRILL) and Alpha Dhabi (ADX: ALPHADHABI), established to accelerate innovation across the oilfield and energy services sectors. The company invests in and scales high-impact businesses at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation and advanced industrial technologies.

Enersol is building a strategic portfolio that enhances ADNOC Drilling’s integrated value chain and supports Alpha Dhabi’s long-term energy investment strategy. It also champions local manufacturing in the UAE and reinforces the region’s leadership in sustainable energy innovation and technology-driven growth.

To find out more please visit www.enersol.ae