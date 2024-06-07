Dubai, UAE: Small actions by individuals can result in a significant positive local and global environmental impact as they have the potential to inspire community-led eco-conscious efforts, say experts during a discussion titled “Building Resilient Communities: Integrating Environmental Stewardship and Sustainability” that took place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

The panel discussion, organised by Orbit Events, is part of the upcoming inaugural EarthSoul Festival, the first eco-conscious music festival in the UAE, in anticipation of pop megastar Jason Derulo headlining the first in a series of concerts to be held on June 15, 2024.

In line with the idea that individual actions can yield significant impact, Orbit Events, in partnership with Emirates Marine Environment Group (EMEG), and The Storey Group is organising the EarthSoul Fest Forest, a mangrove plantation initiative on June 8, 2024.

The initiative aims to plant 1,000 mangroves, renowned for their carbon sequestration capabilities and vital role in supporting diverse ecosystems, with plans to expand in future editions to highlight the importance of community efforts to combat climate change.

Ms. Pragna Vaya, Managing Director at Orbit Events, said, "We are glad to host engaging discussions about the most pressing issues facing our planet such as land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience. These discussions are in line with the UAE’s significant efforts to promote sustainability, particularly through the extension of the year of sustainability.”

“Over eight million tonnes of plastic waste enter our oceans annually, desertification affects three million people each year, and the increasing severity of droughts impacts millions globally. These are just a few of the biggest challenges we need to confront if we want to leave behind a better world for the next generation," she added.

Speaking at the panel, Ms. Maria Tomasi, Director of Marine Conservation Projects at EMEG, said "We are proud to be part of the EarthSoul Festival's efforts to foster eco-consciousness. Our beach clean-up collected over 240 kilograms of waste from a beach of the Jebal Ali Reserve, making a positive impact on our marine ecosystem, especially for the turtles that nest on our shores. Now, with the EarthSoul Fest Forest initiative, we are planting mangroves to support a diverse and sustainable ecosystem in the UAE. We invite everyone to join us this weekend and play a part in creating a sustainable future for all."

The panel also featured experts including Karen Storey, Founder of The Storey Group; Frederic Paille, Co-Founder of CPI Industry; Helene Coulon, Sustainability Director at Dubai Holding Entertainment; Subhan Ali, Manager of Facilities Management at Coca-Cola Arena; Jibran Munaf, Founder of The Finance 360; and Srihari Prahalad, Founder of SpryEN and was moderated by Sanjit George, from the Earthsoul Team.

Jason Derulo will be accompanied by an impressive lineup that includes artists such as Arqam, Shae Gill, Iulia Vantur and Celinedee Matahari. This blend of music and environmental consciousness aims to instil the spirit of environmental stewardship in attendees.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.earthsoulfestival.com or follow @earthsoulfest on Instagram.

About EarthSoul Festival

UAE's premier eco-conscious Music Festival, where the rhythm of the Earth meets the melody of the soul. It champions the art of reusing and recycling, fostering a deep-rooted connection to our planet and promoting responsible living.

A one-day concert will be the first of a series of experiences where music, art, and eco-consciousness unite to weave stories, echoing a message of responsible living and positive impact on the environment. The celebration of top-tier international and local artists using their artistry and energy to build a narrative and drive impact through the power of music fosters a deep-rooted connection to Earth a place we call home.

