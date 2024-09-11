Abu Dhabi, UAE – Abu Dhabi Maritime, part of AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), has announced the submission deadline for the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards (Marinas Edition) is coming to a close on 17 September 2024, following widespread interest from prospective applicants.

The Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards promote marina facilities in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye that have distinguished themselves in the key metrics of ‘Sustainability,’ ‘Employer Excellence,’ ‘Health and Safety,’ ‘Customer Experience’ and ‘Innovation.’ The ‘Outstanding Marina’ award category recognises the facility that has achieved overall excellence in the maritime sector. Finalists are honoured at a ceremony at the Abu Dhabi International Boat Show (ADIBS) on 23rd November.

The prestigious awards aim to elevate outstanding organisations in the region, inspire their peers and set an international standard for success in the sector. Such recognition further strengthens finalists’ organisational standing by underscoring their dedication to high performance and quality for clients, investors, authorities and employees.

Enter now to showcase your notable accomplishments at the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards using the link: https://www.maritime-awards.com/. To become a finalist, nominees must meet the eligibility requirements, demonstrate competence in their award category or categories, and highlight their best achievements.

Captain Saif Al Mheiri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Maritime and Acting Chief Sustainability Officer at AD Ports Group, stated, “We are elated to be hosting the second edition of the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards, welcoming the region's leading marina operators. The excitement for this year's edition has been high, leading to the latest extension in the deadline for submissions. The inaugural event last year was a great success, showcasing the accomplishments of marinas throughout the region. We are excited to see even more entries in the upcoming edition, as these awards demonstrate our unwavering commitment to promoting excellence and honouring the remarkable contributions of the maritime community.”

Abu Dhabi Maritime, which operates under AD Ports Group in tandem with the Department of Municipalities and Transport is tasked with safeguarding Abu Dhabi's waters and fostering the development of the city's maritime sector. The second edition of the Abu Dhabi Maritime Awards will contribute to the group's vision of shaping a resilient and advanced maritime sector, and creating an environment that meets the highest levels of efficiency, health, and safety, elevating Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading global maritime hub.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

AD Ports Group Media Office

email: media@adports.ae

About AD Ports Group:

Established in 2006, AD Ports Group today serves as one of the world’s premier facilitators of logistics, industry, and trade, as well as a bridge linking Abu Dhabi to the world. Listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: ADPORTS), AD Ports Group’s vertically integrated business approach has proven instrumental in driving the emirate’s economic development over the past decade.

Operating several clusters including Digital, Economic Cities & Free Zones, Logistics, Maritime & Shipping, and Ports, AD Ports Group’s portfolio comprises 33 terminals, with a presence in over 50 countries, and more than 550 square kilometres of economic zones within KEZAD Group, the largest integrated trade, logistics, and industrial business grouping in the Middle East.

AD Ports Group is rated “A+” & “gcAAA” by S&P and “AA-” Outlook stable by Fitch.

For more information, please visit: adportsgroup.com

Follow AD Ports Group on:

LinkedIn: Linkedin.com/company/adportsgroup

Instagram: Instagram.com/adportsgroup

Facebook: Facebook.com/adportsgroup

X: X.com/adportsgroup

YouTube: Youtube.com/c/adportsgroup

Tiktok: Tiktok.com/@adportsgroup

About Abu Dhabi Maritime:

Abu Dhabi Maritime was established in 2020 as the primary custodian of Abu Dhabi’s waterways and marine ecosystems. Operating under AD Ports Group, with guidance from Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Abu Dhabi Maritime governs and regulates Abu Dhabi’s maritime sector by providing world-leading maritime infrastructure, while ensuring the emirate implements the highest standards of health, safety, environment, and quality.

For more information, please visit: admaritime.ae

Follow us on X @ADMaritime

Follow us on LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/ADMaritime

Follow us on Instagram: instagram.com/ADmaritime

Follow us on Facebook: facebook.com/ADmaritime

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com