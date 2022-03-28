DEAD SEA: Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa announces that the hotel has implemented a smoke-free policy as of February 2022, and has converted all smoking guest rooms to non-smoking in preparation for the new policy with the completion of the refurbishment of all guest rooms. In addition, all indoor public areas are also 100% smoke-free, which means that smoking is not allowed in any guest rooms, restaurants, lounges, meeting rooms, public space or associates’ work areas.

The policy is integrated in the Marriott Quality Assurance process. All associates have been trained to respond to potential violations of the policy. For example, housekeepers are trained to observe signs of smoking in the hotel. Guests are reminded at the time of booking and upon arrival at the hotel that smoking is not permitted inside the building. Pre-arrival email notifications also include a reference to the policy. There is a significant room recovery fee for guests who do not comply in order to cover the extensive cost of restoring guest rooms to a smoke-free condition.

The hotel also announces the completion of refurbishment work to its 250 bedrooms and suites ensuring that the hotel maintains its position as the leading hotel in Dead Sea. All guest rooms have been transformed with new decor, furniture and furnishings in order to cater for guest’s differing tastes and styles. The renewed guest rooms offer a light and airy, cool yet comfortable space; with walk-in showers, hard surface flooring, splashes of bright furniture and sub culture artwork, all adding to its cozy and comfortable feel.

Marriott International is committed to providing its guests and associates with a healthy environment, and is proud to boast one of the most comprehensive smoke-free hotel policies in the industry while protecting the environment. Their ambitious goals set them apart as part of the Marriott International’s sustainability and social impact platform, Serve360, and continue doing good in every direction.

Further supporting its commitment to environment and community, and in celebration of Earth Day 2022 with the theme “Invest in Our Planet”, the hotel is planting trees at Mujib Reserve in collaboration with the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature (RSCN) on Saturday 26th March 2022.

In their commitment to the environment, the hotel is fully powered by solar energy and is Green Key Certified. They pride themselves in conserving energy by using solar panels to heat rooms and indoor and outdoor swimming pools. All laundry equipment has been replaced with more energy efficient appliances, and the building management system was upgraded to more efficiently controlled air-conditioning throughout the hotel.

Dead Sea Marriott Resort and Spa is proud to announce that during the year 2021 they have conserved a total of 2,433,299 KG of CO2 in electricity which is equivalent to 121,664 trees, as well as 55,145 Cubic Meter of water by recycling and that is equivalent to 22 Olympic swimming pools.

Muhannad Hameed, General Manager of Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa stated; “The smoke-free hotel policy has received praise from guests, and as a family-friendly resort we will remain committed to achieving a smoke-free environment to enhance our guests’ experiences through our wellness offerings while continuing to be the leader amongst the five-star hotels using green energy in the Middle East Region. Our decision to make our Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa smoke-free removes a major threat to the health of all the hotel’s guests and associates.”

About Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa:

Dead Sea Marriott Resort and Spa opened in March, 2003 with spectacular views of the Dead Sea. The resort features 250 guest rooms, 3 outdoor swimming pools, 2 indoor swimming pools, fitness center, beach and seven unique food and beverage outlets including a restaurant serving Italian cuisine and Latin American Bar & Lounge. The resort has a signature spa and wellness center which invites you to relax and revitalize your mind, body and spirit while in Jordan. Dead Sea Marriott Resort and Spa is the ideal destination for families and local community, offering a family friendly layout, wide range of amenities, invigorating leisure facilities and a unique dining experiences, combined with a genuine personable service for an unforgettable experience. Visit Dead Sea Marriott Resort and Spa Website, Instagram and Facebook.

About Marriott Hotels

With over 585 hotels and resorts in more than 65 countries and territories around the world, Marriott Hotels is evolving travel through every aspect of the guest's stay, helping to relax, clear minds, stimulate new ideas and anticipate travelers’ needs, leaving them inspired to reach their full potential. Boldly transforming itself for mobile and global travelers who blend work and play, Marriott leads the industry with innovations, including the Greatroom lobby and Mobile Guest Services that elevate style & design and technology. To learn more, visit www.MarriottHotels.com. Stay connected to Marriott Hotels on Facebook, @marriott on Twitter and @marriotthotels on Instagram. Marriott Hotels is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.